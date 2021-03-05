Kim Ji Soo Replaced By Na In Woo? Netizens Chime In And Add, "karma Is Real"

Netizens cannot stop reacting over the recent Kim Ji Soo drama. The River Where the Moon Rises star was accused of bullying and violence by his former school mates. These accusations have led to many people demanding Ji Soo’s removal from the K-drama. Kim even apologized about the same on Instagram. Now, a report suggests that he has been replaced by Na In Woo.

Fans react to Kim Ji Soo’s replacement from ‘River Where…’

Kim Ji Soo found himself in hot waters after several violence and bullying accusations came to light from the K-drama star’s school days. An anonymous Instagram user reportedly accused the River Where the Moon Rises star’s former classmate accused him of being a bully during his school days. The former classmate accused Kim Ji Soo of being a ‘womanizer’.

These accusations have led to many Kim Ji Soo fans to express their opinions about this issue. Now, Soompi's latest report suggests that Kim Ji Soo has been replaced by actor Na In Woo. Take a look at these reacting to Kim Ji Soo’s controversy and now him being replaced from his hit show.

I hate this. They've shot 95% and now they're asking him to leave? This is ridiculous. I'm not saying he did right. But it was like 10 years ago? Why punish him now? People change. And we also don't know the entire story. — parul (@JiyongieBB5) March 5, 2021

I'm surprised that actor ji soo was a bully and a sexual perpetrator to the point that you even play other girls feelings like a game I can't believe that you did that I'm so disappointed to you Kim ji soo you are even my favorite actor but not anymore #KimJiSoo pic.twitter.com/e9MtuE5Fei — Sachiii (@oabwiwvsng) March 4, 2021

Victims aren't waiting for their torturer to be popular. Ever spared a thought for victims who have to live with the trauma for years and one day suddenly see that face of your nightmares appearing on screen as a male lead hero?



Do we really want criminals as our male leads??? — aykay🖊 (@itsakyo) March 5, 2021

What's terrorizing about #kimjisoo is if he did all that as a teen, god knows what he's doing as an adult. And yes people can change but a sadist wont change without psychological help #ActorJiSoo — Myiam K (@Thea_hemera) March 5, 2021

To all Korean entertainment agencies before you recruit somebody, Make sure to do a background check first, & if there’s anything needs “fixing”, please handle it fairly, smoothly and sincerely beforehand, so that no effort will go in vain & no fan will be devastated. — NICA (@JanicaKitane) March 5, 2021

He's basically a criminal that went lucky because he was a minor and his victims didn't have the guts to report him until years passed. I don't know how the world works but I guess they're right when they say that karma is real. — muse (@SMdumpsite) March 5, 2021

These accusations led to Kim Ji Soo sharing a handwritten note on Instagram apologizing to his fans, the River Where The Moon Rises series cast and crew, and especially the people who has been hurt by his actions in the past. In his note Kim Ji Soo wrote, “I sincerely apologize to those that suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past behaviour. These were actions that cannot be forgiven”.

He further continued and wrote that he is crushed because of his dark past and actions. Kim Ji Soo then apologised to those who suffered for a long time due to his actions. Kim also mentioned that he plans to reflect on his past and knows that he will never be able to wash it all away. E then apologised for the enormous damage that was caused to the broadcasters, production, cast and crew of his popular K-drama because of this controversy. Take a look at Kim Ji Soo’s full apology letter below.

