Kim JiSoo Actor's Fans Urge 'River Where The Moon Rises' Makers To Replace Him

Korean actor Kim JiSoo, who is currently featuring as the lead named On Dal in River Where the Moon Rises, has been accused of bullying during his school days. According to Koreaboo, over 5,500 netizens have signed a petition calling out for JiSoo’s removal from the drama after JiSoo's news about the bullying scandal surfaced on social media. Many of his fans have taken over their respective Twitter handles to share their opinions and request for JiSoo's removal from the k-drama. Meanwhile, River Where the Moon Rises has aired six episodes out of its 20 episodes so far.

Netizens sign the petition for JiSoo's removal from K-drama

Also read: When Will 'True Beauty' Ep 16 Release? TvN K-drama's Release Date & Time Revealed

Many of his fans have expressed their disappointment on the social media handles. A fan commented that they should set the male lead's controversy aside and appreciate the female lead, Kim So Hyun. The fan further added that Kim So Hyun's comeback has been doing well and that she can carry on with the show all by herself. A netizen commented that he believes since the agency has confirmed the news, there is a piece of solid evidence. Another one wrote that it is his wrongdoings and karma and that the actor cannot get away with this.

Setting aside the controversy about the male lead, let us all appreciate the female lead #KimSoHyun who worked so hard portraying her role/s in #RiverWhereTheMoonRises.



Her comeback drama has been doing well and I think she can carry the whole show by herself even without Jisoo. pic.twitter.com/eviXIBNvvC — 𝗽𝗮𝘁 :) (@kdrmajapsky) March 4, 2021

Regardless of who he is now,he can't get away from his own karma of wrongdoings. For those who still stan him, you won't want to be at the receiving end of bullying. Let him pay for it if any of it is true. — Gumshoe (@Gumshoe1227) March 4, 2021

Also read: K-Drama Quiz: What K-drama Should You Be Watching Next?

I will believe this news if the agency has confirmed and there is solid evidence but for now it's just unclear words I will only consider this a rumor.

And please Keyeast's agency immediately confirm about this news🥺 — unga✿ (@ssin7_) March 3, 2021

According to the report, this comes after JiSoo’s apology on Instagram following his allegations of bullying during his school days. The representative from actor Jisoo's show, as per the report, confirmed that they are discussing whether JiSoo should continue to appear in the drama or not. He said that the ‘updated filming schedule’ will be decided soon. JiSoo recently posted a picture of his handwritten apology on his official Instagram handle on March 4, 2021.

JiSoo penned, “I sincerely apologize to those that suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past behaviour. These were actions that cannot be forgiven”. “As I started acting, I think I was able to come this far because I covered my past while received undeserved attention from the fans. But there was always a feeling of guilt in my heart and it always came with great anxiety, knowing that it was too late to regret”, he added. JiSoo continued, “My dark past was crushing me. I deeply apologise to those that have suffered a long time while watching me promote as an actor. I will reflect on my past, which I will never be able to wash away”.

Also read: Gong Yoo And Park Bo Gum Starrer Sci-fi Movie Seobok's New Poster Is Out!

JiSoo concluded his note, “I am pained for causing an enormous amount of damage to the broadcasters, production crew, actors, and the drama because of my own personal fault. I sincerely hope that no more damage will be put on the drama because of me. I sincerely apologise to all those that have been hurt by me”. According to Koreaboo, JiSoo was accused of school violence and bullying in a long post by a netizen. Several others replied and took to their respective handles to share their own alleged experiences of bullying by JiSoo. KeyEast had earlier released a statement in an attempt to verify the truth.

Image Source: JiSoo Instagram

Also read: GOT7's Jinyoung To Be A Part Of The K-drama 'Devil Judge'; Here Are The Other Cast Members

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.