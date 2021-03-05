Na In Woo In Talks To Replace Kim Ji Soo In 'River Where The Moon Rises'

Kim Ji Soo will be leaving the cast of the on-going k-drama titled River Where the Moon Rises, KBS made an announcement on March 5, 2021. Kim Ji Soo, who played the lead role will be replaced by Na In Woo. In a statement, KBS noted that Ji Soo has "become the centre of controversy" and thus will be "stepping down" from the k-drama. They further added that they are currently discussing with the production company about their next steps.

Kim Ji Soo to be replaced by Na In Woo

On the same day, Na In Woo’s agency named Cube Entertainment confirmed that the star was in talks to replace Ji Soo in the periodic drama, reported Soompi. A representative from Cube Entertainment said that Na In Woo has received an offer to join the show and is "currently reviewing the offer". River Where the Moon Rises' cast also includes Kim So Hyun as the female lead. Meanwhile, the upcoming River Where the Moon Rises' episodes which are scheduled for March 8 and 9 will be aired as planned.

Details about Ji Soo's Controversy

Earlier this week, Ji Soo was swept in multiple allegations of school violence and bullying. The report suggests over 5,500 netizens had signed a petition calling out for Ji Soo’s removal from the k-drama. The actor took to his Instagram handle on March 4, 2021, and responded to the controversy with a snap of his handwritten letter of apology for his past behaviour. The actor admitted his past actions and apologised to the victims and the cast and crews of River Where the Moon Rises.

After Kim Ji Soo’s public apology surfaced on the internet, the makers of the show immediately cancelled the shoot on the same day. The producers stated that they had completed 95 per cent of shooting for the drama. They said that they would be holding a meet in order to discuss how to proceed further following the bullying controversy. According to the report, Ji Soo was accused of bullying and school violence in a lengthy post shared by a netizen. Several others also replied and shared their own alleged experience of bullying at the hands of Ji Soo. Ji Soo’s agency KeyEast had earlier released a statement saying that they would verify the truth.

Image Source: Kim Ji Soo's Instagram

