Kim Kardashian's Makeup Tips: Step-by-step Instructions For 5-minute Contour Routine

Social Media influencer Kim Kardashian West is known for her perfect makeup skills. Right from her contour to highlighting the perfect features on her face, the celebrity knows how to slay. Kim Kardashian West has a perfect contour routine that makes her makeup look perfect. Check out Kim Kardashian West’s all-natural 5-minute contour routine that you can try at home.

Kim Kardashian’s all-natural contour routine

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Turns Photographer On Daughters North And Chicago's Insistence; See Pics

Always use a moisturiser

Kim Kardashian West always starts her makeup with a moisturiser. She mentioned she uses a moisturiser when she wants to make her face look more sculpted and bronze.

Matte highlighter to brighten areas

The next step is to use a matte highlighter to brighten the areas where you want to conceal. Kim Kardashian West usually opts for medium to dark coloured matte highlighter. She uses it under her eyes, over her lips and in between her eyebrows.

Also Read: Kanye West's Unseen Feel Me Video Releases With Kim K And Kylie Jenner

Contour for nose & edges

After applying a matte highlighter she opts for a lighter contour to slim her nose. She also applies some on the tip of her nose to make it shine a little brighter. She then uses the Dark Contour for cheekbones and side edges. The darker shades define the face, she further goes on applying a darker contour on her forehead and her hairline.

Kim Kardashian’s Tip: Draw a 3 shape from the forehead, down the cheekbones and along the jawline.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Resumes Work, Sizzles In Photoshoot While Kanye Continues His Campaign

Use a small brush to blend her forehead in a circular motion. Blend the dark colours first and then go on to blending the lighter colours

Use a sponge to then blend and melt the colour into your skin. Damp the sponge a little bit and then blend the highlighter to make your skin look flawless. Kim Kardashian West also uses her fingers to blend in her makeup

Kim Kardashian West starts doing her lips with a lighter contour. She uses it as a Lip Liner and colour. She does this to make her lips look a little bigger

Use a Shimmer Highlighter on the bridge on your nose and cupids bow for dewy-looking skin. Use the same highlighter in the inner corner of your eyes.

Use Shimmer highlights on your collarbones and your shoulders, to make your body glow

Warm-up your cheeks using a dark contour

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Displays Her Make-up Skills While Getting Ready For A Photoshoot; Watch