Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Why Kris Jenner Pulled The Plug On The Show

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will witness its final season in 2021. And as fans have been pouring their sadness with the show coming to an end, a source recently revealed that the show is wrapping up due to Kris Jenner's fear of Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West causing "irreversible damage" to the brand. Over the past months, Kanye has been in the news ever since he announced that he is running for president in the US.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that Kris Jenner "pulled the plug" on the much-acclaimed series before he did any irreversible damage to the brand. The source also revealed that Kanye's behaviour became "uncontrollable." It has also been reported that Kanye was trying to constantly pick a fight with Kris over the production and the direction of how the show is going. Adding to that, it said that Kris was not "about to let anybody take the reins." However, another source revealed that these claims are "fake".

Kim Kardashian pens a farewell post to KUWTK

Recently, reality television star Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to pen down her emotions regarding the finale of the much-acclaimed show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim shared a throwback poster of the show where she can be seen sporting an animal print dress and striking a stunning pose. One can also notice her family in the background. Starting from Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. They all can be seen in the glamourous avatar, striking quirky poses.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a long notice expressing her heartfelt emotions to her fans. She wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” The actor further went on to give a gist about the show and its journey. She also thanked fans and viewers for all their love and support. And also thanked that crew members of the team. She concluded saying, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

While Kim was emotional on the occasion, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall also took to their respective social media handle to express their emotions in their own way. Take a look at Kim’s post below.

