Kim Woo Bin Talks About His Entry On Social Media With Instagram, Finds It 'difficult'

South Korean actor Kim Woo Bin enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. His fans were eagerly waiting for his presence on social media. The fans were in for a surprise recently when he launched his official Instagram handle. Recently, Kim Woo Bin talked about his entry on the social media platform. For all the people who are wondering about Kim Woo Bin's Instagram, here is what he had to say about it.

Kim Woo Bin on joining Instagram

According to a report by Soompi, Kim Woo Bin talked about his entry on the social media platform in an interview with T Singapore. He shared that being on social media is more difficult than he imagined it to be as it is his first time on any social media platform but at the same time he also mentioned that it is fun to be here. He added that it is a nice thing because it has gotten easier to communicate with the fans and share updates. The actor added that he can now express what thoughts he is having or what he is doing at the exact moment with just one photo and it really is great.

Kim Woo Bin's Instagram

Kim Woo Bin joined Instagram on November 26 last year. He had shared a picture of himself and announced his entry on the social media platform. He had gotten a warm welcome on Instagram from the netizens and his fans. From that moment on, he had shared several pictures of himself on his official Instagram handle and has also given his fans a glimpse of some behind the scenes action from the sets. Till now the South Korean actor has more than 829 thousand followers on Instagram and has 39 posts on the account. Here is a look at Kim Woo Bin's Instagram.

Kim Woo Bin's dramas

Kim Woo Bin made his acting debut with the television drama White Christmas. He gained popularity after featuring in A Gentleman’s Dignity. His breakthrough role came in 2012 with School 2013 and The Heirs. Fans of the actor all over the world eagerly wait for Kim Woo Bin's new drama. Some of the popular Kim Woo Bin's dramas are Uncontrollably Fond, Vampire Idol, The Con Artists among others.

