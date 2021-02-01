Where To Watch Uncontrollably Fond Online? Complete List Of All The Streaming Sites

Uncontrollably Fond is a South Korean TV series that had Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-Bin as its main cast members. The series is directed by Park Hyun-suk and Cha Young-hoon. Lim Ju-Hwan, Lim Ju-Eun were the other cast members of this series. The series has been written by Lee Kyung-Hee.

Also read: On Bae Suzy's Birthday Today, Play This Fun Trivia Quiz About The 'Start Up' Actor

The story is about Shin Joon-young and Noh-Eul, who were classmates but were separated during their teenage. They meet again as adults. Shin is now a renowned actor-singer while Noh has become a documentary film producer. Noh had a tough childhood after her father’s death. She had to quit her studies and work for herself and her brother. On the other hand, Shin’s life has been planned out for him by the elders. Noh asks Shin to join the documentary. What happens next?

Uncontrollably Fond aired from 6th July 2016 to 8th September 2016. There are twenty episodes in this Korean television series. The series saw Kim Woo-Bin and Lim Ju-Eun reunite with each other after working in the popular Korean series Heirs. Bae Suzy, Kim Ki-Bang, and Jin Kyung also reunited with each other after starring in the historical series named Gu Family Book.

Also read: K-drama Actors Who Debuted As K-pop Idols That Every Fan Should Know

The series has received numerous nominations at award shows like the 5th APAN Star Awards, 1st Asia Artist Awards, and 30th KBS Drama Awards. Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy have been nominated in different categories while Bae Suzy won the Best Star Award at the 1st Asia Artist Awards.

Also read: Suzy Gives Sneak-peek Into 'dinner Day' With Co-stars On 'Start-Up' Sets; See Pics

Many have been wondering where to watch Uncontrollably Fond. There is a growing popularity of K-dramas among the audiences during this pandemic. We have compiled Uncontrollably Fond streaming services for you so that you can watch your favourite K-Drama easily.

Where to watch Uncontrollably Fond?

Audiences often search for Uncontrollably Fond streaming. Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-Bin have a huge fan following and this is evident from the searches made for this series online by the audiences. A piece of good news for the fans is that they can watch Uncontrollably Fond online on popular streaming sites like Netflix, Viu, Viki, and Amazon.

Also read: Where To Watch 'Redo Of Healer' Anime Series? Is It Available On Netflix?

Uncontrollably Fond received a rating of 7.8 out of 10 on IMDB by the audience. The audiences loved the television series as it showed true aspects of life, great chemistry between Bae Suzy and Kim Woo-Bin, emotional soundtrack, and the gripping narrative.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.