'King Kong' Animated Series To Set In Legendary's MonsterVerse, Reveals Netflix

Netflix has plans to develop an animated series that will revolve around a group of shipwrecked characters inspired by the Kong: Skull Island. The anime series will be set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which has become the home for projects centred on iconic movie monsters like King Kong and Godzilla. Here is more information about the new project announced by Netflix on its social media platform.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

King Kong Animated series

Netflix took to Twitter revealed certain details about the upcoming project and stated that a shipwrecked crew would be reaching an island of monsters. The island has “one king to rule them all” before mentioning Skull Island is a new anime series set in Legendary’s Monsterverse from Powerhouse Animations. Check out the tweet about the same information below.

Netflix's 'Skull Island' tweet

A shipwrecked crew, an island of monsters, and one king to rule them all. Skull Island is a new anime series set in @Legendary’s Monsterverse from @PowerhouseAnim. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 27, 2021

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens react

The news about 'Skull Island' as a new anime series was received very well by netizens on social media. The tweet garnered over 2 thousand likes and more than 500 people retweeted the update. A number of other netizens flocked to the post and left their comments and reactions to express their thoughts on the same.

Several netizens wrote in the comments of the post that they were very excited about the upcoming movie and left GIFS and emoticons to show their excitement. A number of other people also asked for more updates from the production house and requested to keep them posted about the same. Several other fans asked if other movies will also see an anime series as well.

can we get a teaser? — KaijuBoi54 (@KBoi54) January 27, 2021

Wait a min now... I need pics!!! — Valencia 🎨❇🐦BLM (@vspates1) January 27, 2021

Omg! It’s from same animation studio who did the @BloodofZeus!! pic.twitter.com/N2ZOJJA6fR — UXAS #TEAMKONG (@KaifH0078) January 27, 2021

Really want to see some more of the fauna of Skull island explored, there is so much cool stuff in the comic and unused concepts for the film! — Joe (@Joe84364772) January 27, 2021

CONGRATS TO THE HOMIES AT POWERHOUSEE!!!! WE STAN!!! — 💄Hi, I'm Devii ♡ HAPPY 2021!!!🌠 (@LtsTalkCartoons) January 27, 2021

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

'The Kong: Skull Island' is set in the 1970s and the plot follows a scientific expedition to the mysterious Skull Island. Skull Island is home to various terrifying creatures. When the shipwrecked humans arrive on the Skull Island, it puts them on a collision course with the monsters and introduces them to the king of the island: Kong.

A report in ScreenRant suggests that Brian Duffield will serve as a writer and executive producer for the film. Moreover, Jacob Robinson will also be the executive producer under his banner Tractor Pants. Powerhouse Animation has been the creators of Castlevania and Blood of Zeus and shall now work on Skull Island.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Skull Island release date: King Kong's animated series release date has not been revealed yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.