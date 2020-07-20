Red Velvet's Seulgi Accidentally Flips Off The Audience Mid-performance; Watch Video

K-pop girl group Red Velvet’s Seulgi was caught in a drama after her on-screen act went wrong. The singer and dancer of the five-member girl group, Kang Seul-gi recently performed at KBS’ Music Bank. Seulgi and Irene have released their sub-unit album Monster. The duo won a Music Bank ‘Title of the week’ after audience vote and digital votes were calculated. After any win, it is a K-pop ritual to give an encore performance, which is normally laden with challenges.

Seulgi’s innocent mistake

Seulgi’s challenge was to wear monster hand gloves. However, it was difficult for her to wear it as she was already holding a mic, a huge bouquet, and a pair of monster gloves with a hairband. With her hands full, the K-pop idol managed to slide her hand in, however, when she tried to raise her hand, the middle finger was flashed at the audience.

Accidental incident-

Snippet Credits: KBS Music Bank YouTube

Seulgi immediately realised that her simple act of wearing monster gloves has gone wrong. Even on screen, the caption showed a couple of exclamation marks. The idol was flustered by this and immediately took her hand down. Seulgi's realisation was found funny by many of her followers.

Irene comes to the rescue of Seulgi

Several fans thought that the moment was hilarious and happened to her when she was least expecting it. Her fans were rather sporting about the incident and some even mentioned that ‘it is an honest mistake.’ After Seulgi’s struggle with the monster hands, Irene came to the rescue of Seulgi. Co-member of Red Velvet, Irene is known for her graceful movements on stage and similarly, she helped Seulgi out by holding everything for Seulgi.

Seulgi and Irene continued with their encore performance. The two were dressed in their peppy outfits for Music Bank with Irene donning blonde hair and Seulgi donning orange hair. The two looked stunning in their onstage looks. Watch the full incident that took Seulgi by surprise, the incident happens at two minutes and five seconds in the following video-

Fans thought it was funny

HAHAHA THE MONSTER HAND GAVE THE CAMERA THE FINGER AND SEULGI WAS SO SHOCKED HAHAHAHAHA #Monster1stWin pic.twitter.com/BXfJ7rSVAY — Make way for naughty (@dinniebur) July 17, 2020

seulgi’s face when the monster hand raised it’s middle finger ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ im dead pic.twitter.com/UitAIZobgt — ð’‚ð’”ð’‰ (@SUMMERMAGlC) July 17, 2020

