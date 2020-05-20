Four More Shots Please 2's Nupur Asthana Has THIS To Say As Makers Rope In New Director

The sequel of the Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please! received an overwhelming response from the audience ever since it premiered on the video-on-demand platform. Being helmed by Nupur Asthana, Four More Shots Please 2 went to become an even bigger success than its original version, which was directed by Anu Menon. However, the makers have given the directorial responsibilities of Four More Shots Please 3 to the national-award-winning actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee. When an online portal reached out to get Nupur Asthana's take on the same, the director said she needs to "recharge her batteries".

Nupur Asthana on new director joining Four More Shots Please 3

In an interview with an online portal, the director of Four More Shots Please 2 opened up about her experience of working with the cast and crew of the show, shared her objective as the director of the show's second season and a new director being roped in for its third Instalment. Talking about her objective as the director of Four More Shots Please 2, Nupur Asthana said she wanted to make the protagonists of the show relatable when they downed tequila in Istanbul and even when they flaunted their Balenciaga bags. She added saying since she was in charge of directing all the 10 episodes of season 2, she could approach it with a blank slate and did not follow any blueprint in terms of storytelling.

With tonnes of praise coming in for the second season of Four More Shots Please!, fans assumed that the third instalment of the show will also be helmed by Asthana. However, it's certainly not the case as the directorial duties of Four More Shots Please! season 3 has been handed over to the actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee. Spilling the beans regarding the same, Nupur Asthana said that the makers were keen on having her on board for season 3 but she was exhausted as she finished working on the show in January this year. Furthermore, she said that she needs time to recharge her batteries and also believes that roping in a new director to create a fresh look with the same material is the right way forward.

