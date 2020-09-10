What Time Does 'The Duchess' Release On Netflix? See Details Of The Series

Katherine Ryan is all set to enter the new territory of sitcoms with a series called The Duchess. The Duchess tells the hilarious story of a single mother who can't seem to do anything right, except for loving and taking care of her daughter Olive. Katherine plays the role of the fashionably disruptive mother while child actress Kate Byrne plays the role of her daughter Olive.

The Duchess on Netflix

According to express.co.uk, the show is about a single mother, Katherine and her loving daughter Olive, who try to tackle the daily struggles of their life. Katherine is dating Evan, played by fellow comic Steen Raskopoulos, who wants to take their relationship to the next level. This comes as a surprise since she was already planning on having another baby, through a sperm donor. Her ex-husband and former musician Shep is played by Rory Keenan. Their relationship is strained, and it becomes worse when she proposes to him to be the donor for her baby. Actress Michelle de Swarte plays the role of her best friend Bev.

The Duchess release date

Katherine Ryan is all set for the release of her upcoming show The Duchess on the major OTT platform, Netflix. According to radiotimes.com, the series that revolves around the life of Katherine, a fashionably disruptive single mother living in London, will release on Friday.

The Duchess release time

The story based in London will hit the platform at 8 AM BST in the UK on September 11. The show was created by Katherine herself, and it was the first time she had to write a sitcom. Previously, she had her own stand-up performances on the OTT platform Netflix.

As per the report on radiotimes.com, Katherine was nervous and sceptical about writing the show since it was her first time writing a screenplay. However, with the liberty she received from Netflix, she was able to portray the story with as much creativity and liberty as she wanted to. A lot of the lead character's persona has been based on herself, heightening the drama and including various hilarious situations to make the show more entertaining.

See the trailer here:

[Image credit: @theduchessnetflixserie]

