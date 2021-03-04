'Kota Factory' Season 2 Filming Locations: Know About The Upcoming Jitendra Kumar Starrer

Kota Factory was one of the standout series in 2019 for its realistic portrayal of coaching centres as well as for the technical aspects. The series premiered on April 16, 2019, for The Viral Fever (TVF) and YouTube, simultaneously. The first season was set in Kota, Rajasthan, and followed the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav (Mayur More) who moves to the city from Itarsi. It chronicledVaibhav's efforts to get into the Indian Institute of Technology. The series also starred Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in various roles. Now, the makers have renewed the show for a second season which was recently announced by Netflix in their "See What’s Next India" event on March 3. Here's a look at the Kota Factory Season 2 shooting location.

Read more| Ayesha Shroff Reveals Tiger Shroff Hates Cake-cutting Session; Gives Peek Into His B'day

Kota Factory Shooting Location

Season 1 was shot in and around Kota Rajasthan, at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. During September 2020, the series crew commenced shooting for Season 2 in LNCT Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In a video shared by a vlogger, the cast and crew were seen shooting for the series at the quarters of the Lakshmi Narayan Insititute of Technology in Kalchuri Nagar, Bhopal. The Kota Factory crew were filming in other venues across Madhya Pradesh for two to three months during September, last year. Keeping COVID-19 protocol in check, the crew shot the series under the supervision of a special team. Season 2 completed shooting in January 2021, as the makers announced the official wrap of filming.

Read more| What Time Does 'Sentinelle' Release On Netflix? All About The Olga Kurylenko Starrer

Kota Factory Season 2 release date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix. Reportedly, season two is expected to release by May 2021. As far as the cast of the show is concerned, it is expected to remain the same as in season 1. Take a look at Netflix's slate of original series releasing this 2021 which includes shows like Delhi Crime season 2, Aranyak, Finding Anamika, Decoupled, Feels Like Ishq, Ray, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Bombay Begums, Mai, Little Things season 4, Mismached season 2, Jamtara season 2, Masaba Masaba season 2 and She season 2 among others.

Read more|Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Meet Arunachal Pradesh CM Ahead Of 'Bhediya' Shoot In State

Read more| IT Raids Madhu Mantena's Properties; Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Questioned In Pune

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.