Ayesha Shroff Reveals Tiger Shroff Hates Cake-cutting Session; Gives Peek Into His B'day

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff gave a peek into her actor-son's low-key birthday celebration while revealing that he hates the cake-cutting ceremony. While talking to Spotboye, Ayesha said that though Tiger doesn’t like cutting cakes, to make everyone who loves him happy, he does it. She added that he was content in his usual training for the rest of the day.

Inside Tiger Shroff's 31st birthday celebration

The 60-year-old film producer and former model further added that in the night, the Shroff family went out for the dinner. As the conversation progressed further, Ayesha praised her 31-year-old son and asserted that they feel "blessed". While calling him the most loving and respectful son, she added that he is a clean-hearted boy. Ayesha shared that she has never heard Tiger passing any negative thoughts or comments for others as he keeps his focus on his work.

The Baaghi actor turned a year older on March 2. Interestingly, on his birthday, he was spotted at a popular fine dining restaurant in Bandra West, along with his family and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. In the videos floating online, Tiger Shroff can be seen in a sleeveless white tee and denim while walking ahead of the ladies and greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. He was followed by mother Ayesha Shroff, who can be seen talking to Ana Singh while sister Krishna Shroff and Disha were walking behind them.

Earlier in the day, the Student Of The Year 2 actor was seen stepping outside of his residence to cut his birthday cake. His team and paparazzi brought cakes to celebrate the day with the birthday boy. In the viral photos, multiple cakes were seen placed on the table on the occasion of his birthday.

On the other hand, the War actor also treated his fans on his birthday. He surprised them with the poster and release date of his much-awaited film Heropanti 2. "My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas", read his caption.

