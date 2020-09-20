Break Up To Pregnancy; Kourtney Kardashian's Personal Moments That Were Revealed On KUWTK

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian is the older Kardashian Jenner sister. From cheating scandals to controversial fights, Kourtney has been part of almost every iconic moment of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She has been often spotted being open on the show. Kourtney has made huge revelations about her life on camera during the show. Let us take a look at some of Kourtney Kardashian's huge candid revelations on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The pregnancy news

Kourtney was the first Kardashian sister to get pregnant. She had her first baby with her longtime boyfriend, Scott Disick. However, when Kourtney Kardashian learned she was carrying Scott's child, the pair was on a break. At first, the Kardashians were not fond of Scott, but they all came along. Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kourtney's entire pregnancy, along with the childbirth. The celeb was 30 years old when she had her first son Mason.

Kourtney and Scott call it off

During the season 10 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian finally breaks up with boyfriend Scott Disick. The father of three was caught getting close to another woman while on a trip to Monte Carlo. Kourtney Kardashian said on the show, "He's not being a good partner to me". "I could never rely on him, depend on him for one single thing and I don't want to show my kids that that's OK", she added.

Scott Disick with a woman

After Kourtney and Scott's breakup, Disick tried to patch up with Kourt. However, he failed when Kim discovered he had a woman in his hotel room. During Kim and Scott's work trip to Dubai, Kim found out that Scott has a girl in his room. This led to an explosive confrontation. Kim bombarded Disick's suite to find the woman and eventually told her to get out of the room.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's physical fight

The 18th season's first episode shows a literal catfight between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney as the latter was accused of not caring "about stuff". They get into a physical fight. They can be seen kicking and punching each other. Kourtney even decided to stop filming for the show.

