'Sacred Games' Actor Rajshri Deshpande Finds A Shelter For 72-year Old Homeless Man

Amid lockdown, Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande has been trying hard to help needy people in every way possible. Recently, the actor went on to help 72-year old Munna Hussain. She took an initiative to find a shelter for Munna Hussain who is a homeless man.

The actor put up a series of tweets informing that she has found out a shelter for Munna Hussain in Vishramghar in Malad, Mumbai. In a series of tweets, Rajshri Deshpande said that Munna Hussain is shifted to a comfortable and safe place. Talking about him, she said that he is a 1982 FTII production graduate. He came to Mumbai thirty years ago and started working in the production function for many films.

Finally Munna Hussain Ji got a shelter home where he will now be comfortable and safe.



A 1982 FTII production graduate, Munna ji came to mumbai 30 years ago and started work in the production function for many films.

He has lost his family and work it’s been more than 15 years. — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) July 1, 2020

Rajshri Deshpande explained that he has lost his family and work for more than 15 years. Munna Hussain has a hearing problem and therefore Rajshri mentioned in her tweet that she tried to explain Munna Hussain how people helped her to find a shelter for him. Take a look at her tweet.

Also Read| Indian-American man lauded for providing shelter to protesters inside his home

I tried to explain the Friend's reaction to Munna Ji qnd tht we have figure out what to do next...



To my surprise, Munna ji demanded that I call Salman or Shahrukh Khan as they he said 'help people in need' — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) July 1, 2020

In one of her tweets, The Sacred Games actor said, “I realized that the expectation &hope that 'Someone' will come and save us in our darkest hour is very complicated and dangerous. I am glad that a few amazing people were feeding Munna ji during the corona pandemic. But the long term solution for him was to find a home for him.”

I realized that the expectation &hope that 'Someone' will come and save us in our darkest hour is very complicated and dangerous.

I am glad that a few amazing people were feeding Munna ji during the corona pandemic.But the long term solution for him was to find a home for him. — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) July 1, 2020

Also Read| Lucknow Municipal Corporation sterilizes and tags stray dogs in shelters amid crisis

Earlier, Rajshri Deshpande took to her Twitter to share a picture of Munna Hussain. She was trying to seek help through her social media. Explaining about Munna Hussain, Rajshri Deshpande said that he is a 72-year old homeless staying at a construction site near Mehboob Studio. She also mentioned that she and her team are providing ration to him but he needs a permanent shelter.

Also Read| Good News: From Sikhs feeding protesters to shelter for dogs, 5 kind gestures across world

@mybandra_mumbai There is a 72 old homeless man who immediately needs to shift to an old age home. He is currently staying in a construction site near Mehboob studio without any support. We are providing ration to him but he needs a permanent shelter. pic.twitter.com/zvi5tVyAXv — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) June 27, 2020

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Vijay Karande of Vishramghar said that they have place only for ten people at the Malad branch. Once lockdown restrictions are lifted, they will shift Hussain to their Karjat home where the facility is bigger. He also said that Vishramghar wants Hussain to feel better with some care, so he can talk to a specialist, so that if he has anyone to go back to, then it would be a good thing. He also mentioned that until then, Vishramghar people will try to be his second family.

Also Read| Sacred Games' Rajshri Deshpande works with volunteers & NGOs to help farmers amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.