Kunal Kemmu Shares Another Click Of His 'favourite Subject' From Home Photoshoot; See Pic

The nationwide lockdown has turned into an opportunity for many of those who were planning to work and polish their different artistic skills such as painting, cooking etc. Joining the list, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's recent post is giving glimpses of his photography skills. Recently, Kunal Kemmu shared a portrait picture of wife Soha Ali Khan from his 'lockdown home photoshoots' edition.

Interestingly, on May 13, 2020, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture, which featured his wife and actor Soha Ali Khan. In the photo, Soha Ali Khan is seen setting her messy bun while posing. Opting for casual attire, she is sporting a white sleeveless top in the portrait. Instagramming the photo, Kunal wrote a short one-liner caption that read, 'Another one from the lockdown home photo shoots with @sakpataudi #khemsterclick #homephotography'.

Check out the post below:

This is not the first time when Kunal Kemmu has given a sneak peek into his home photoshoots. A few weeks back, he showered love on his pet dog as he shared a few pictures of the dog. And, before that, in March 2020, the Golmaal actor shared a picture of his favourite 'subject' for photography. In the previous home photoshoot, Soha gave an adorable pose for photographer Kunal Kemmu. Check out his posts below:

On the professional front, the Kalyug actor will be seen next in a film directed by Rajesh Krishnan, titled Lootcase. Apart from this comedy-drama, Go Goa Gone 2 is also a film that will see Kunal once again, according to a news portal. The film, however, is expected to release in March 2021. The film is one of the most anticipated films, after the tremendous success of the first installment released in 2013.

