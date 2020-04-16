La Casa De Papel Aka 'Money Heist' To Release Its 5th Season In April 2021?

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest part 4 started streaming in early April 2020, and it ended on a cliff-hanger, with Professor having a gun pointed on him by Alicia Sierra. Now it is speculated that the next season will be out in 2021. Read to know more.

Money Heist 5 in April 2021?

According to latest news, the makers of the series are planning to release Money Heist Part 5 in April 2021. Although there is no official confirmation on the release date by the makers of La Casa de Papel, fans are already speculating that it might be out after around a year.

Money Heist Part 3 was released on July 19, 2019, and the recent fourth part dropped on April 3, 2020. Hence, it is speculated that Netflix could have the fifth part ready for streaming by April 2021.

La Casa de Papel stars Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo and Luka Peroš as Marseille.

Alba Flores as Nairobi has died in the latest season and Belén Cuesta as Manila has been introduced. It also features Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Enrique Arce as Arturo Román and Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo.

Money Heist was initially intended to be a limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. However, Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes, as per reports. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the fourth part also has eight episodes.

