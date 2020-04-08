The Debate
Arturo Roman Called The 'Most Annoying Character' Of 'Money Heist' By Netizens

Web Series

Arturo Roman from Money Heist receives backlash by netizens for his annoying behaviour. Check out how Twitterati bashes the character.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
arturo roman

Money Heist or La Casa De Pepel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest season 4 started streaming just a few days back. Enrique Arce as Arturo Román has got on nerves of people with his act in Money Heist. Netizens started to bash Arturo showing their hatred. Read to know more.

Also Read | Will Alicia Sierra Be Named Ibiza In 'Money Heist 5'? Will She Join El Professor?

Arturo Román bashed by Netizens

Money Heist has many characters that fans hate. From Colonel Luis Tamayo, Alicia Sierra to César Gandía. But it turns out that Arturo Román is the most hated character and it has increased from season 1 to season 4. Arturo’s act of sexually assaulting Amanda boosted the building anger towards him. See how fans bashed him on Twitter.

Also Read | Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

Also Read | Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Money Heist'? Find Out The Answer Here

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

Also Read | 'Money Heist Season 5' To Get Delayed In Light Of The Coronavirus Crisis?

Money Heist or La Ca De Papel Part 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. The series is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the third place in trending.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
