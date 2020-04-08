Arturo Roman Called The 'Most Annoying Character' Of 'Money Heist' By Netizens

Money Heist or La Casa De Pepel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest season 4 started streaming just a few days back. Enrique Arce as Arturo Román has got on nerves of people with his act in Money Heist. Netizens started to bash Arturo showing their hatred. Read to know more.

Arturo Román bashed by Netizens

Money Heist has many characters that fans hate. From Colonel Luis Tamayo, Alicia Sierra to César Gandía. But it turns out that Arturo Román is the most hated character and it has increased from season 1 to season 4. Arturo’s act of sexually assaulting Amanda boosted the building anger towards him. See how fans bashed him on Twitter.

The governor saying what we’ve been thinking since Arturo first appeared 🙃#MoneyHeist #NetflixWatchClub pic.twitter.com/zsLixXETZU — Enricoh Alfonzo (@Alfonzowords2) April 4, 2020

You get annoying and then you get Arturo from Money Heist annoying. — Dhorat the Explorer (@Radheeya_) April 3, 2020

Arturo really made it through another season.This guy needs to die! #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/SXODy73aGV — Shadow🌚 (@__sudais) April 5, 2020

i have never hated a tv show character like i hate arturo from money heist — aaLiyah (@aaliyah_avelar) April 5, 2020

i think we can all agree that Arturo in money heist is without a doubt the worst character in existence — 𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙭𝙖 (@alexapalacioss) April 6, 2020

The name "Arturo" should be borrowed into English language because it best suites as "an annoying person"#LaCasaDePapel4#MoneyHeist4#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/dn3TMBuonT — Mastermind Professor🎭 (@LilAdonis1) April 3, 2020

Money Heist or La Ca De Papel Part 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. The series is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the third place in trending.

