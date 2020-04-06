Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

Money Heist or Lacasa de pepel has become one of the most popular show streaming on Netflix. The latest, part 4 started streaming from April 3. The ending of the show left fans on a cliff-hanger. Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is seen pointing a gun on The Professor (Álvaro Morte). Fans soon began to make theories, one of them suggests that she might be Tatiana. Read to know more.

Alicia Sierra is Tatiana?

Alicia Sierra is hated as well as loved by fans for her cold act in Money Heist Part 4. As she has come face-to-face against the professor, in the end, fans started making their speculation. One of their theory suggests that she is Tatiana, wife of the Professor’s brother, Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin) or is related to her in some way. Check out their theories.

HOW ALICIA SIERRA CAN BE TATIANA

{a thread}



Episode 4:

When Lisbon is getting interrogated by Alicia and she tells Alicia about her husband.

Alicia tells her husband is dead.

Describes the death as cancer which limited his husband’s life to 2 months. — Bruno McFred (@iamrohitjainn) April 4, 2020

When his husband died his last words were ‘switch on the news’ that means the husband wasn’t home and had called her before he died. She told his husband was loaded with morphine when he died. Also, Alicia helped Raquel’s mom and daughter to escape from Phillipines. — Bruno McFred (@iamrohitjainn) April 4, 2020

Who is Alicia’s husband?



Two month death fixed due to cancer- Berlin

Loaded with Morphine- Berlin

Wasn’t home when he died- Berlin



Only one thing, Alicia told that she buried her husband two months ago but Berlin died a year back, that means she’s lying to cover her identity — Bruno McFred (@iamrohitjainn) April 4, 2020

I DON'T WANNA SPOIL THIS FOR YOU GUYS BUT I READ SOMEWHERE THAT Alicia Sierra IS BERLIN'S WIFE😂😂 #LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/YhVYY7iL54 — Ayesha W. (@pengggggirl) April 2, 2020

even tho it wouldn’t make sense i was lowkey hoping that miss Alicia Sierra was gonna be Tatiana i dont even know why pic.twitter.com/Nnu0a4T5h3 — 🦋 ‏‏‎ ARI (@anderisbaby) April 3, 2020

imagine waiting for #LaCasaDePapel5 after finishing it in a day only to find out that Tatiana and Alicia Sierra are totally related. pic.twitter.com/dfw7ti97uW — 𝒅𝖆𝖓𝖎 (@moonspxrxt) April 5, 2020

Question: Inspector Alicia Sierra’s husband name is German. Berlin is the Capital of German. So is Alicia Sierra, Berlin’s wife?

Just curious pic.twitter.com/0yvibrZmxW — tatiana (@juliariveraaaa) April 4, 2020

#fantheory Alicia Sierra is Tatiana sister or some kind of relation between the two... — ankit bhati (@ankitbhati255) April 5, 2020

The theory of Alicia Sierra being Tatiana might be wrong as the actress who played Tatiana in Diana Gómez. Buts they could be related or some twist might take place. Money Heist Part 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. Money Heist Part 4 is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the second place in trending.

