Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

Web Series

Who is Tatiana question is rising after the end of Money Heist season 4 as fans speculate that Alicia Sierra could be Tatiana? Read to know more details

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
who is tatiana

Money Heist or Lacasa de pepel has become one of the most popular show streaming on Netflix. The latest, part 4 started streaming from April 3. The ending of the show left fans on a cliff-hanger. Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is seen pointing a gun on The Professor (Álvaro Morte). Fans soon began to make theories, one of them suggests that she might be Tatiana. Read to know more. 

Also Read | Money Heist Season 4: Fans Excited About New Season Of The Much-awaited Show

Alicia Sierra is Tatiana?

Alicia Sierra is hated as well as loved by fans for her cold act in Money Heist Part 4. As she has come face-to-face against the professor, in the end, fans started making their speculation. One of their theory suggests that she is Tatiana, wife of the Professor’s brother, Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin) or is related to her in some way. Check out their theories.

Also Read | Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Money Heist'? Find Out The Answer Here

Also Read | Money Heist Season 4 Theories On Reddit Suggest That Tokio Will Be The Only Survivor

Also Read | Money Heist Trailer For Part 4 Is Out, Promises To Reveal The Fate Of El Professor & Tokyo

The theory of Alicia Sierra being Tatiana might be wrong as the actress who played Tatiana in Diana Gómez. Buts they could be related or some twist might take place. Money Heist Part 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. Money Heist Part 4 is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the second place in trending.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
