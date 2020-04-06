Will Alicia Sierra Be Named Ibiza In 'Money Heist 5'? Will She Join El Professor?

Money Heist or Lacasa de pepel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest, part 4 started streaming from April 4. The ending of the show left fans on a cliff-hanger. Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is seen pointing a gun on The Professor (Álvaro Morte). Fans soon began to make theories, which suggests she would join him. Read to know more.

Alicia Sierra to join The Professor in Part 5?

After emotional and action-packed scenes, Money Heist: Part 4 left fans in a shock as Alicia Sierra finds The Professor. This suggests that there would be Money Heist: Part 5 which will follow the story ahead. Fans have appreciated her cold character and want her to join the Professor in Money Heist: Part 5.

Fans speculate that Alicia Sierra will eventually end up being on the Professor’s side. The odds are due to the fact that she has turned her back against the police, as she exposed them and has a warrant on her. At the end of the series when credit rolls, it is speculated that she is singing Bella Ciao, the popular heist song in the series and it suggests that she will change side like Raquel Murillo (Lisbon) did.

Fans also assume that seeing Alicia Sierra’s brilliance, the Professor will expect her as a team member. A fan theory suggests that she will give birth to a girl which they would name Ibiza, name of Nairobi taught giving her daughter. Another fan theory suggests that Sierra will take on Ibiza as her heist name, honouring Nairobi.

I think Alicia Sierra will make a deal with El Profesor and become a new member of the group. The police threw her under the bus and she wants revenge on them more than she wanted to catch la banda.#LaCasaDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/kpXteXF991 — mia (@lmwh3) April 4, 2020

It will be more fun if she joins the heist 🔥#MoneyHeist #AliciaSierra pic.twitter.com/SpN3tDzI5R — VandalistoSA (@lihle_vanda) April 4, 2020

I WANT ALICIA SIERRA ON THE HEIST TEAM! https://t.co/awUsuFyOyr — Nando (@ExquisiteG2) April 4, 2020

Hmmm... I have this gut feeling that Alicia Sierra might be a part of the Heist knowing she's already nowhere to go. Her baby will be adopted by El Profesor and will be named "Ibiza." #justathought #moneyheist #forNairobi — Ｐａｕｌ (@iamszimpaul) April 5, 2020

Money Heist Part 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. The series is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the second place in trending.

