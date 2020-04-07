Money Heist Season 4: Is Berlin Really Dead In La Casa De Papel?

Money Heist or Lacasa De Pepel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest, part 4 started streaming from April 3. Pedro Alonso has received immense appreciation as Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin). But the character died in season 2. However, fans believe that he is still alive. Read to know more.

Also Read | Money Heist Trailer For Part 4 Is Out, Promises To Reveal The Fate Of El Professor & Tokyo

Money Heist Season 4: Is Berlin really dead?

Berlin has become one of the most liked characters in Money Heist. He died while helping others to escape in Money Heist season 2. However, Andrés de Fonollosa’s story is still going on as flashbacks. From season 3 to the current season 4 he has been making a good impact on the story from his flashback scenes. This made many fans speculate that he might be alive.

Remember the ending of season 2 , when Berlin “sacrifices” himself to buy time for the others to escape? , after he’s all alone with the other hostage , he got shot by the police , but he only got shot in the body and he was wearing a vest , so he’s definitely alive.#MoneyHeist https://t.co/sKac5WIjHT — Taulant (@TaulantAbazii) April 5, 2020

But money heist we know at the end they get their way, now the crazy cop is part of the heist, Berlin is very much alive, at the end they would still have their way! GOT is the goat!! — Okemini ukwu (@Okeemini) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Will Alicia Sierra Be Named Ibiza In 'Money Heist 5'? Will She Join El Professor?

also like what if berlin was wearing a bulletproof vest or the cops wanted him alive to get information out of him i know it’s so unlikely he is alive but it’s money heist and not anything is really impossible in that show..but that’s just a theory — naomi ♡ (@flrtchuu) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Money Heist'? Find Out The Answer Here

Although fan theories speculate that Berlin is alive, there are fewer chances of it being true. Berlin was caught up against a whole SWAT squad. The last episode of Money Heist season 2 clearly shows Berlin being shot down by the swat squad. Blood can be seen coming out of his body as he falls down. Moreover, Money Heist seasons 3 and 4 takes place three to four years after the Royal Mint robbery. Berlin was suffering from a rare degenerative disease and was terminally ill. He revealed in Money Heist season 4 to the Professor that he has only some time left. So if Berlin would not have died from the bullets, he would have died from his disease. His being alive theory is hard to come true in the upcoming season and he is really dead, as of now.

Also Read | Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

Money Heist or Lacasa De Pepel season 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. The series is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the third place in trending.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.