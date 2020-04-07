The Debate
Money Heist Season 4: Is Berlin Really Dead In La Casa De Papel?

Web Series

Money Heist has gained immense fan following around the globe. Berlin has got much appreciation but died in season 2. Fans speculate that he is alive. Know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Money Heist

Money Heist or Lacasa De Pepel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest, part 4 started streaming from April 3. Pedro Alonso has received immense appreciation as Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin). But the character died in season 2. However, fans believe that he is still alive. Read to know more.

Also Read | Money Heist Trailer For Part 4 Is Out, Promises To Reveal The Fate Of El Professor & Tokyo

Money Heist Season 4: Is Berlin really dead?

Berlin has become one of the most liked characters in Money Heist. He died while helping others to escape in Money Heist season 2. However, Andrés de Fonollosa’s story is still going on as flashbacks. From season 3 to the current season 4 he has been making a good impact on the story from his flashback scenes. This made many fans speculate that he might be alive.

Also Read | Will Alicia Sierra Be Named Ibiza In 'Money Heist 5'? Will She Join El Professor?

Also Read | Will There Be A Season 5 Of 'Money Heist'? Find Out The Answer Here

Although fan theories speculate that Berlin is alive, there are fewer chances of it being true. Berlin was caught up against a whole SWAT squad. The last episode of Money Heist season 2 clearly shows Berlin being shot down by the swat squad. Blood can be seen coming out of his body as he falls down. Moreover, Money Heist seasons 3 and 4 takes place three to four years after the Royal Mint robbery. Berlin was suffering from a rare degenerative disease and was terminally ill. He revealed in Money Heist season 4 to the Professor that he has only some time left. So if Berlin would not have died from the bullets, he would have died from his disease. His being alive theory is hard to come true in the upcoming season and he is really dead, as of now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

Also Read | Who Is Tatiana? Is Alicia Sierra's Real Name Tatiana In 'Money Heist'?

Money Heist or Lacasa De Pepel season 5 is yet to be officially announced. However, the ending of the series made it quite clear that it would happen. The series is currently trending on number 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. A documentary on the series making also released, which is currently at the third place in trending.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

