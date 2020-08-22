Latest Online Releases: From 'Lucifer' To 'Class Of '83', List Of Shows You Can Binge On

The weekend is here and many of your favourite stars have dropped their brand new content. Many Lucifer fans are already binging on the latest season of their favourite show. Meanwhile, some people are busy seeing Lili Reinhart stepping out of her Riverdale avatar in her film Chemical Hearts. So here is a list of the latest online releases that you can binge on this weekend.

Latest online releases to binge on

1. Lucifer Season 5 on Netflix

Lucifer fans' long wait was finally over since the show season 5 dropped on August 21, 2020, on Netflix. On the latest season, Lucifer has gone back to hell and this has left Chloe and Maze heartbroken. But now, Lucifer’s twin brother Michael is posing as him on the Earth. Tom Ellis is once again reprising his role as Lucifer and now Michael, Lauren German is playing Chloe Decker, D.B Woodside will be seen as Amenediel, and Lesley Ann- Brandt is back as Mazikeen.

2. The Gone Game on Voot

One of the latest online releases this week was the four-part series The Gone Game. The show was completely shot in lockdown and stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Arjun Mathur, Rukhsar Rehman, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The series revolves around a murder mystery that takes amidst the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

3. Class of ’83 on Netflix

Class of ’83 is the third original content on Netflix by Red Chillies Entertainment. The crime-drama movie stars Bobby Deol in the lead role and follows the journey of a shunted policeman who is posted as the dean of the police academy as a punishment. The film is based on Hussein Zaidi’s novel of the same name.

4. Chemical Hearts on Amazon Prime Video

Chemical Hearts is a brand new step for Lili Reinhart as she steps out of her Riverdale persona. The teen drama is based on Krystal Sutherland’s hit novel of the same name. Lili Reinhart stars as Grace Town in the film and The Walking Dead fame Austin Abrams stars as Henry Page. Henry’s life turns upside down when Grace enters his school as a new senior year student.

