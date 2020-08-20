Lucifer Season 5 Spolier: Lesley-Ann Brandt Reveals THIS About Maze Ahead Of Premiere

Lucifer fans are awaiting the premiere of Lucifer season 5 on August 21, 2020. Ahead of the premiere, Mazikeen a.k.a. Lesley- Ann Brandt gave a major spoiler about her character. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how Maze has changed over the last four seasons of the show.

Lesley gives spoiler about Maze ahead of 'Lucifer' Season 5 premiere

Lucifer Season 5 premiere is just a day away. Through the season 5 trailer, fans already now that Lucifer has left Earth and gone back to Hell. Now, Lucifer’s brother Michael is posing as him on Earth. On the other hand, Chloe and Mazikeen are heartbroken after Lucifer’s departure. Both of them are dealing with this loss in their own way.

Ahead of Lucifer Season 5 premiere, fans received a major spoiler about Mazikeen’s storyline in this new season. Lesley Ann-Brandt talked about her character’s story arch in an interview with Hollywood Life. In this interview, Mazikeen a.k.a. Lesley reflected on the changes her character will go through in season 5.

In the interview, the Lucifer star revealed that Maze and Chloe are leaning on each other for support after Lucifer’s departure. They are both trying to work through the hurt and anger they feel. In the interview, Lesley also revealed that Michael’s entry will affect Maze as she is “vulnerable”.

Furthermore, the Lucifer star also said that Mazikeen is in a “tender” state as Lucifer left her alone on Earth. Fans do not get a chance to witness this soft side of Maze enough. While reflecting on Maze’s character arch since Season one, Brandt revealed that since both Maze and Lucifer came together to Earth and since then both of them have been on their journey of “individual humanity”. Maze is hurt that Lucifer did not ask her to accompany him or consult her before going back to Hell.

While talking about how Mazikeen is dealing with Lucifer’s departure, Lesley Ann-Brandt said that even though her character is acknowledging the pain, she is dealing with it by using physical violence. Brandt also reflected on how Maze is dealing with her issues with Eve and hence seeking help from Chloe in this difficult time.

