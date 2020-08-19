'Lucifer' Season 5 First Look Hints At An Unexpected DC Crossover, Watch

Lucifer fans seem to be happy after the makers released the first look of Amenadiel. Makers have continuously been releasing some new content to create anticipation about Lucifer season 5 release. Thus the fans were lucky enough to see some exclusive gifs, pictures and clips through their official Twitter account. Read more to know about season 5 of Lucifer and the DC connection that eagle-eyed fans have spotted.

Lucifer Season 5 first look released

we know all your desires, and this season, they're going to be fulfilled. stream #lucifer season 5 part 1 august 21 on @netflix 😈 pic.twitter.com/uzDNTmqQiO — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 13, 2020

The fans could spot some similarity between Lucifer season 5 first look and the popular DC film, Joker. In the picture, a huge creepy clown motif can be spotted in the background. The background looks familiar as it had been frequently used by Batman’s nemesis, the Joker. The comic books and a number of animated series show that the Joker usually takes up the abandoned funfairs in Gotham’s Amusement Mile in order to create traps for the Dark Knight. A similar theme park had been a major shooting location for Batman Arkham series of video games. One of the most recent releases that had a similar background is Margot Robbie’s Birds Of Prey where she plays the role of Joker’s ex, Harley Quinn.

detective amenadiel reporting for duty! pic.twitter.com/7SjPhrNBvP — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) August 16, 2020

Lucifer is one of the most-watched television series currently and the fans have been waiting for its season 5 to be released. Lucifer’s season 4 ended with Lucifer regaining control over Hell. The season 5 trailer also shows Chloe Decker being affected by the schemes of his twin brother, Michael. The new picture of Amenadiel’s trip to Hell has a few possible reasons behind it. It could have been done either to rescue Lucifer or just to have a chat with his brother about Michael’s evil activities.

More about Lucifer

Lucifer is a popular television show that has been developed by Tom Kapinos. The show started airing on Fox before being cancelled after 3 seasons, after which it was picked up by Netflix for another 3 seasons. The story of the series has been derived from DC Comics character that was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The series stars some popular faces of the industry including Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brand and Rachael Harris. Vancouver, British Columbia was the primary shooting location for Lucifer season 1 and 2 until it shot shifted to Los Angeles, California at the beginning of the third season.

