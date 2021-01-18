Jason Segel's Birthday: Take Up His 'HIMYM' Character's Quiz If You Know You're A True Fan

Quick links:
Jason Segel played the character of Marshall Eriksen in the popular TV sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) followed the story of the main character Ted Mosby and his friends living in New York City. The show was popular for its unique structure, humour and dramatic elements. Jason Segel aka Marshall Eriksen played the character of Ted Mosby’s best friend on the show. They were seen as roommates since University. Jason Segel’s character was most loved by the audience on the show. And if you call yourself a big fan of this HIMYM character, here’s a Jason Segel’s quiz you must take on his birthday.
1. Which degree did Marshall Eriksen pursue at Columbia University Law School?
2. How Old Was Marshall When He Smoked His First Cigarette?
3. What Was The Name Of Marshall's Trademark Dunk?
4. What Is The Name Of The Sport That Marshall Played With His Brothers Growing Up?
5. Who gifts Marshall his first-ever car?
6. Where Has Marshall NOT Worked?
7. Who Was Marshall's Best Man?
8. Where Did Marshall Go With Lily On Their Honeymoon?
9. Marshall Passes Out When He Hears What?
10. What Type Of Band Did Marshall Sing In?
11. What Was The Name Of Marshall's Friend From Law School?
12. Which Of The Following Is NOT One Of Marshall's Nicknames?
13. How many brothers does Marshall have?
14. What Did The Gang Name Marshall's Doppelgänger?
15. What Was The Name Of Marshall's Iguana?
1) Juris Doctor
2) 13
3) The White Windmill
4) Baskiceball
5) His brothers
6) Gruber Pharmaceuticals
7) Ted
8) Scotland
9) Church Bells
10) Funk
11) Brad
12) Judge Judy
13) 2
14) Moustache Marshall
15) Jebediah
(GIF credit: Giphy.com)
