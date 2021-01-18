Jason Segel's Birthday: Take Up His 'HIMYM' Character's Quiz If You Know You're A True Fan

Jason Segel played the character of Marshall Eriksen in the popular TV sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The show How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) followed the story of the main character Ted Mosby and his friends living in New York City. The show was popular for its unique structure, humour and dramatic elements. Jason Segel aka Marshall Eriksen played the character of Ted Mosby’s best friend on the show. They were seen as roommates since University. Jason Segel’s character was most loved by the audience on the show. And if you call yourself a big fan of this HIMYM character, here’s a Jason Segel’s quiz you must take on his birthday.

Jason Segel's quiz based on his HIMYM character

1. Which degree did Marshall Eriksen pursue at Columbia University Law School?

Bachelor of Legislative of Law (LLB)

Juris Doctor (J.D.)

Masters of Law

Diploma in Criminal Law

2. How Old Was Marshall When He Smoked His First Cigarette?

23

13

24

22

3. What Was The Name Of Marshall's Trademark Dunk?

Vanilla Thunder

The White Windmill

Velvet Thunder

The White Wizard

4. What Is The Name Of The Sport That Marshall Played With His Brothers Growing Up?

Hockeynetball

Baskiceball

Pain-tball

Iceketball

5. Who gifts Marshall his first-ever car?

Parents

Lily

His brothers

Ted

6. Where Has Marshall NOT Worked?

Goliath National Bank

Honeywell & Cootes

Gruber Pharmaceuticals

Queens District Court

7. Who Was Marshall's Best Man?

Ted

Barney

Robin

His Dad

8. Where Did Marshall Go With Lily On Their Honeymoon?

England

Wales

Ireland

Scotland

9. Marshall Passes Out When He Hears What?

Thunder

A B# Note

Seagulls

Church Bells

10. What Type Of Band Did Marshall Sing In?

Funk

Rock

Jazz

Blues

11. What Was The Name Of Marshall's Friend From Law School?

Joe

Brad

Todd

Jeff

12. Which Of The Following Is NOT One Of Marshall's Nicknames?

Judge Fudge

Beercules

Judge Judy

Marsh Madness

13. How many brothers does Marshall have?

5

4

2

3

14. What Did The Gang Name Marshall's Doppelgänger?

Moustache Marshall

Gentleman Marshall

More Successful Marshall

Eccentric Marshall

15. What Was The Name Of Marshall's Iguana?

Jebediah

Spike

Gabe

Ted

Answers to Jason Segel's birthday special quiz:

1) Juris Doctor

2) 13

3) The White Windmill

4) Baskiceball

5) His brothers

6) Gruber Pharmaceuticals

7) Ted

8) Scotland

9) Church Bells

10) Funk

11) Brad

12) Judge Judy

13) 2

14) Moustache Marshall

15) Jebediah

(GIF credit: Giphy.com)

