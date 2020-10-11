Loved 'Alive' And Its Plot? See List Of Similar Zombie-thrillers To Watch

Alive, the zombie-thriller, is a South Korean film, based on the script Alone by Matt Naylor. The script was co-adapted with Cho Il-hyung who is the director of the film. Alive featured Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye in the lead roles.

Alive’s plot revolved around a lone man’s struggle for survival during a zombie apocalypse. He is forced to stay alone at his apartment while entire Seoul is subjected to a grisly virus that turns humans into zombies. Here’s a list of similar zombie- thriller films to watch if you loved Alive’s plot.

Zombie-thrillers to watch

1. Train to Busan

If you loved the nail-biting thriller Alive, then you need to add Train to Busan to the list of scariest zombie movies to watch. The harrowing thriller revolves around a group of passengers travelling on a train to Busan. The passengers have to fight for survival as they are trapped in the train. While the country is faced with a deadly viral outbreak.

2. It comes at night

It Comes at Night is a horror film that will keep you glued to the screen till the end. The plot revolves around two families who are forced to share a home after a mysterious apocalypse leaves the entire world with a few survivors. They live in an uneasy alliance to keep the evil outside. But what happens when the evil attacks from within?

3. Bird Box

When it comes to survival during an apocalypse, you cannot miss Bird Box. Directed by Susanne Bier Bird Box is an Oscar-winning film. The plot revolves around a mother and her two children who fight their way through an unseen presence that drives the entire society to commit suicide. The spine-chilling film features Sandra Bullock in the lead role.

4. Black Summer

Black Summer is an American web series that features Jaime King in the lead role. The series revolves around the early days of a zombie apocalypse and how a mother harnesses her strength to survive and get back to her daughter. She is forced to make brutal decisions to survive the apocalypse.

5. The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead thriller series is based on the onset of a worldwide zombie apocalypse. The Zombies are referred to as walkers who prey on the flesh of human beings to survive. The series is based on the comic book The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard and Tony Moore.

Image Credits: Still from Bird Box/ Train To Busan/ It Comes at Night trailer

