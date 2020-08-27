'Live With Kelly And Ryan' Season 33 Shoot To Resume After 5 Long Months; Read Details

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the popular daytime show Live with Kelly and Ryan is all set to return to its studio. The 33rd season of the show will premiere its first episode on Monday, September 7. The episode will start with a special holiday episode called Live’s Labor Day Cookout. Live with Kelly and Ryan's first episode will take place outdoors with guests Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to come back to Live with Kelly and Ryan

According to inputs by ANI, the team has been broadcasting remotely from their homes for more than five months now and on September 8, the two hosts of the show Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will reunite at the New York City studio. In the first episode which will be airing soon, the hosts Kelly and Ryan will be sharing their favourite holiday grilling recipes.

Also Read: Mark Consuelos Flaunts His Chiseled Abs As Kelly Attends A Call With Her Producer; See Pic

Also Read: Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional As She Reveals That She Isn't Speaking To Two Of Her Kids

After Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to the studio on September 8, Tuesday, the first month of the new season will be spent on Live@Home. The duo will be showcasing new segments on painting, de-cluttering, cooking skills, money-saving tips, self-care, home first aid kits and more. The celebrity guests who will be invited over the month of September include John Leguizamo, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Cohan, Bethenny Frankel, Josh Groban and the new host of Dancing with the Stars Tyra Banks.

Also Read: Ryan Seacrest Puts To Rest All 'stroke' Speculations While Hosting 'American Idol'

The studio will also return the feature the latest version of Live with Kelly and Ryan’s popular trivia game and trivia dancers showing off their moves from home. The popular daytime talk show has been remote since March and amid the lockdown, the team have shown off their homes and families, held cooking sessions in their own homes and also hosted weddings for essential workers.

Kelly has been a part of the show for several years, but Seacrest announced in 2017, that he will be co-hosting the show with the latter. It was back in 2017 that Live with Kelly and Ryan updated the show’s new look, modern logo and also modified the studio.

Also Read: Kelly Ripa Responds To A Fan Who Criticised Her Over 'lack Of Personal Grooming'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.