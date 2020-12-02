If You Loved 'Naxalbari', Here Are Similar Films On Dacoits That You Must Watch

Starring Satyadeep Mishra, Sreejita De and Rajeev Khandelwal, Naxalbari is a recently released ZEE5 original series helmed by Partho Mitra. The plot of the movie showcases how STF agent Raghav who goes on a secret mission to restrain the resurgence of a Naxal uprising in Gadchiroli. His mission becomes personal when he digs deeper to uncover their heinous plan. Naxalbari focuses on how Naxalism becomes an internal threat to the nation. If you loved watching the show and are looking for similar series and movies like Naxalbari, then here what you must watch next.

Shows and movies like Naxalbari:

Sonchiriya

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The story of the film is set in the Chambal valley. It narrates the tale of dreaded and warring dacoits in the year 1975, who called themselves Baaghis and terrorised India.

Chakravyuh

Released in 2012, Chakravyuh is political action thriller flick helmed by Prakash Jha. Featuring Arjun Rampal, Abhay Deol and Esha Gupta in the lead role, Chakravyuh highlights the story of an undercover agent who serves as an informer of the police. SP Adil sends Kabir to the Naxal group to procure details of their plans. However, when Kabir learns the real truth of the Naxal gang, he joins forces with them.

Bandit Queen

Bandit Queen is a biographical film based on the life of the dacoit Phoolan Devi. Released in 1994, the movie was adapted from the book India’s Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by Mala Sen. The movie traces how Phoolan Devi, who belongs to the lower cast, faces discrimination and sexual abuse by the society. A sudden twist in her fate leads her to become a dacoit leader.

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is another biographical film about an Indian athlete who earned the national steeplechase championship title seven times and was also a soldier in the Indian army. However, an unfortunate situation forced him to become a rebel against the system. Eventually, he becomes one of the most feared dacoits in the Chambal Valley.

Beehad Ka Baghi

Set against the backdrop of 1989, Beehad Ka Baghi is inspired by true events. It essays the story of Shiv Kumar’s rebellion and his subsequent reign of terror as one of the most dangerous dacoits in Bundelkhand. He was hailed as a saviour of the poor and built a system wherein the police and even powerful politicians became subservient to him.

