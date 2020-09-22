Happy Hobbit Day: Frodo And Bilbo's Recipes To Try Out On The Baggins' Birthday; See Here

Hobbit Day is celebrated ever since the Hollywood franchise The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. The franchise started with The Lord of the Rings series in 2001 and concluded in 2003. This was followed by The Hobbit series from 2012 to 2014. It is celebrated to mark the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, the most important Hobbit characters. Here are some recipes inspired by the franchise with which one can celebrate Hobbit day from the comforts of the home.

Melton Mowbray Style Pork Pies by Bryton Taylor

Image credit: inliterature.com

Ingredients:

1.5 kg pork shoulder with bone

1 tsp anchovy essence

Salt

Pepper

1 pig’s trotter

Bone from pork shoulder

1 onion, peeled, roughly chopped

1 large carrot, roughly chopped

1 celery, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs of thyme

a handful of parsley

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

3 cloves

3 litres cold water

450g lard

475ml water

1.5kg flour

2 tsp salt

Method:

Remove the meat from the pork bones and chop up in 1 cm cubes. Stir it with the anchovy essence, salt and pepper and set it aside until further use. Place the bones in a large pan along with the pig trotters, vegetables, water, herbs and spices. Mix it well and let it simmer for over three to four hours. Then strain the stock and reduce it to 500ml.

In another saucepan, melt the lard and pour water mixing it well. Bring it to a boil and add flour mixing it again with a spoon until the mixture becomes smooth and somewhat stiff in texture. Place it in a glass bowl and cover it with a towel and set aside in a warm area for half an hour.

Take a handful of the dough and roll it evenly into circles. Roll the sides in an upward motion making a sort of bowl out of them. Spoon in the pork mixture prepared earlier. Using another bit of circle dough make a lid to close the pastry. Poke a hole on the top. Bake it in the oven for 150 celsius for one and a half hour.

In the meantime, heat up the pork jelly prepared earlier and turn into back into a liquid. Use the After the pastry comes out of the oven, pour in the pork jelly into the hole until it becomes full. Serve it hot.

Also Read: 'The Hobbit' Synopsis: Bilbo Accompanies Thirteen Dwarves To Reclaim The Kingdom Of Erebor

Bilbo Baggins’ buttered scones by Bryton Taylor

Image credit: inliterature.com

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups plain flour

1 tsp castor sugar

1/2 tsp bicarbonate soda

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

3 tsp butter

3/4 cup buttermilk

Method:

Sift the flour, castor sugar, bicarbonate soda and cream of tartar together. Add the butter and rub it with the mixture and then pour in the milk kneading it into a dough. Roll it out into circles or make balls of it. Bake in the oven at 200 degree celsius for 10 minutes. Serve it hot or cool.

Also Read: Andy Serkis To Narrate 'The Hobbit' Audiobook, Fans Say They 'Need This Precious'

Apple Tart and Raspberry Jam Recipes by Bryton Taylor

Image credit: inliterature.com

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

115g cold butter

cold water

Raspberry jam

3 medium-sized apples, peeled, cored, sliced

brown sugar

Method:

Sift the flour and the sugar together and add the cold butter folding it nicely through the mixture until it gets a bread crumb-like texture. Add the cold water slowly until it forms a dry dough. Roll out the dough thinly to fit into pie shells. Cover the base of the pie with a spoon of the raspberry jam and layer it with the sliced apples. Sprinkle some brown sugar between the layers of apples. Bake it at 220C for 30 minutes and serve it piping hot.

Also Read: 'The Lord Of The Rings' Cast Reunite For Special Live-stream Event; Watch Here

Bilbo's Seed Cakes by Yammie's Noshery

Image credit: Yammynoshery.com

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

3 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup brandy

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 2/3 cup cake flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 1/2 tablespoons caraway seeds

1 tablespoon brandy

1 tablespoon milk

3/4 cup powdered sugar

Pinch of cinnamon

Method:

Preheat the oven at 375F and keep six pans floured. Next, beat the butter and sugar until it has become fluffy. Add the eggs one by one beating it lightly making sure not to split the mixture. Then add the milk, brandy, and vanilla and about 1/3 cup of flour and mix it again for five minutes or so.

Separately sift the flour salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix everything well and add the seeds further mixing it. Bake it for 15 minutes. Mix the brandy, cinnamon, powdered sugar and milk to make the glaze. Drizzle it on the top after the cakes come out of the oven.

Also Read: 'The Lord Of The Rings' Star Ian Holm Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Also Read: 'Gollum' Andy Serkis To Perform 12-hour Marathon Reading Of 'The Hobbit' For Covid Charity