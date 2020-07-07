Netflix India's 'Caption This' Challenge Aced By Swiggy; Take A Look

Netizens are left delighted with the pleasant interaction between brands of two different industries, Swiggy and Netflix. Netflix India opened a hilarious challenge on July 6 for its followers to caption a unique expression of Kajol Devgn’s still from 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she is wearing a pink hairband, jacket and lipstick. However, not only did the main post garnered thousands of replies from the internet users but Swiggy’s response to the post is also now winning hearts.

When the online food ordering and delivery platform related the actor’s expression to a person who mistakenly orders food at the office instead of home, Netflix further replied to Swiggy by indicating towards the current coronavirus lockdown when most people are working remotely. The online streaming platform said the same expression can be related to an individual who realises that both work and home are the ‘same place now’.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, major companies across the globe have chosen to either cut short their staff or shifted the employees to work from home to curb the further spread of coronavirus outbreak. However, Swiggy and Netflix's appropriate comments have gone viral with Swiggy's response recovering nearly two thousand likes. Moreover, after Netflix says that both work and office are at the same place, Swiggy makes a reference to Netflix's series Dark. Take a look.

When you realize you ordered food to work instead of home https://t.co/BMUdvWPLvf — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 6, 2020

When you realize they are both the same place now: pic.twitter.com/dQOmmVUcnj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2020

Take me to a timeline in Dark where this isn't a problem. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 6, 2020

Kajol captions her own still

The challenge triggered hilarious innovations where netizens have related the scene to every aspect of life, from makeup blunders to bond between siblings. One of the Twitter users even captioned the image, as ‘when girls see panipuri’ while someone else brought in the peer pressure that they face on watching popular Netflix series such as Dark or Money Heist. Since Netflix India shared the same challenge on all its social media platforms, the actor herself chose to respond on an Instagram story that expertise in 24 hours. While the post got similar engagement on Instagram as well, Kajol Devgn reposted the picture on her story and added her own caption, "What? No season 2???".

