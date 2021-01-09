'Lost' Ending Explained: Were The Characters Dead Or Alive In The Final Season? Read Here

American drama Lost was originally aired on ABC from September 2004 to May 2010, over six seasons which comprise a total of 121 episodes. The drama also includes the elements of supernatural and science-fiction. The plot revolves around the survivors of a commercial jet airliner who flies between Sydney and Los Angeles after the plane crashes on a mysterious island near the South Pacific Ocean. The series has the most misunderstood finale of the decade. Here we have got you an explainer of the American drama featuring Damon Lindelof, Evangeline Lilly and Jorge Garcia.

Lost ending explained

The final scenes of Lost intercut the events on the island and an alternate timeline which is known as the flash-sideways (scenes that replace the flashbacks and flashforwards for the final season). The scene comes after Juliet who is stuck in the 1970s, detonates a hydrogen bomb in the final moments of the fifth season, in an attempt to prevent the hatch from developing. The idea behind her actions is that the hatch should never be developed so that the Oceanic Flight 815 would never crash on the island. The flash-sideways scenes display what would have taken place if the plane had landed safely in Los Angeles.

Being unaware of the events taken place in the past five seasons, the characters in the drama can be seen being friendly with each other in Los Angeles. Gradually, the characters are drawn together and recall their time on the island. This leads to the final revelation that they are actually dead in the flash-sideways. Essentially, it’s the netherworld the survivors have created to congregate to move on together in whatever comes in the future. Hence, it is shown that the characters have died but they were not dead after the plane crashed.

In the later part, the scene depicts an afterlife build by the characters for themselves. It shows how important their part of their respective lives was on the island. The characters shown in the final church episode are both dead and alive during their time on the island. Thus, few characters such as Kate Sawyer and Claire lived a full life beyond the final season.

