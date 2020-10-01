Record Of Youth’s Park Seo Joon Cameo Teaser Creates Buzz Among Viewers

At the end of the Record of Youth episode eight, a preview of episode nine and ten was shown. The preview has Park Seo Joon’s appearance as well. The Itaewon Class actor made a blink and miss cut in the preview. Now viewers of the drama, as well as Park Seo Joon fans, are eagerly waiting for his cameo in Record of Youth.

Park Seo Joon's cameo in Record of Youth

In the scene, Park Seo Joon can be seen in front of an army of photographers. The actor is wearing a dapper suit and smiling at the camera. Record of Youth’s lead actor Park Bo Gum’s character can also be seen on the same photo-op red carpet.

Record of Youth review

The voiceover for this scene is, “Hye Joon is a star now”, which can mean that the struggling Hye Joon has finally made his big break. He will be seen making his big break in episode nine and ten. All thanks to Record Of Youth plot turn, now Hye Joon has everything he hoped for including the acting career take-off he was waiting for.

Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT had earlier made a revelation that the actor will be making the cameo role in the upcoming episodes. Now it has been revealed that Park Bo Gum is going to appear in the next week’s episodes. His agency also revealed on September 16 that Park Bo Gum has filmed for the cut recently. He recently met the director on the sets of Record Of Youth.

Park Seo Joon was approached for the cameo by the makers. He reportedly agreed to the same as he shared a good rapport with the writer of the drama Ha Myung Hee as well as lead actor Park Bo Gum. Writer Ha Myung Hee has worked with Park in a past drama A Word From Warm Heart which released back in 2013. On the other hand, Park Bo Gum had previously made a cameo for the drama Itaewon Class. Park Bo Gum was seen in the last episode of Itaewon Class which created quite the buzz among viewers.

Where to watch Record of Youth?

Park Seo Joon’s appearance is for October 5 and 6 episode which means, fans will have to wait for more time. The drama airs on tvN network. However, international fans can watch the drama on Netflix every Monday and Tuesday night.

Promo Image Credits: tvN Official Instagram and Park Seo Joon Instagram

