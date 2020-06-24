Terry Crews Says 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Scraped 4 Episodes After George Floyd’s Death

The cast and crew of the American show Brooklyn Nine-Nine are all set up for its Season 8. Terry Crews, who plays the role of Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in the show, recently revealed that the show will scrap the first four episodes of the show. They are reflecting at the changing social landscape amid protests over racial injustice which happened after the death of George Floyd.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's makers' reboot

Terry Crews, as shared by a report on an entertainment website, shared that the cast did a Zoom call with showrunner Dan Goor. Terry shared that the crew talked about what is happening in America and that there is a shift of consciousness going on. He talked about how they had four episodes ready to go for the next season but they threw them in the trash. The makers believed that they will have to start over.

Terry Crews revealed that the cast has had a lot of sombre talks and very deep conversations. Crews shared that they hope to bring something that is truly groundbreaking this year. The cast and crew of Brooklyn Nine-Nine believe that they have an opportunity and they plan to make use of it in the best way possible.

Terry Crews shared how it is admittedly early to know how exactly they will be making the best of the opportunity that they have in hand. He said that it will be clear only after the production resumes. Crews revealed that they do not know which direction they are going to go in. The diverse cast and crew wish to unite, get together and understand what the entire situation is and how they can battle it together. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's show representatives have not yet revealed anything about the changes yet.

Terry Crews recalled all the experiences that he has faced growing up as a black man and dealing with the police. He talked about how, before he was a recognizable movie star, he has been perceived as a threat even while walking in a mall. Terry shared that he has had guns pointed him by police officers in LA but they had the wrong guy. He revealed that every Black man has gone through this in their lives. Talking about the protests in America, Terry said that it is Black America's #MeToo movement and that the white people are also slowly understanding it now. This understanding has come after the police knelt on George Floyd's neck.

