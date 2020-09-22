'Love It Or List It' Cast: Are Hilary And David Married? Find Out Here

Love It or List It is a Canadian-American home design TV show. The show is based in Toronto and other surrounding areas in Ontario, Canada. It first aired in September 2008, and since then had fifteen seasons with around 154 episodes, with each having a running time of approximately 44 minutes. Every episode follows the same format.

'Love It or List It' cast and characters

Hilary Farr

One of the hosts of Love It or List It is Hilary Farr. She is a home designer from Toronto, Ontario. She has lived in Australia, California, England and New York City. On the show, Farr redesigns parts of the home based on the desires of the owners and depending on their budget. She supervises the construction and renovations.

Hilary Farr faces common challenges like lack of budget to compete with the request of the homeowners. If the owners decide to Love It, then it lands on her side, as they decide to not sell their current home and live there with the renovations made. If the decision is on her side, Farr reacts with calmness and expresses a desire for the owners’ best interest. She has more win tally than her competitor.

David Visentin

The cast of Love It and List It has David Visentin as the host. He is a real estate agent in Southern Ontario with Country Living Realty Limited. He has been practising the job since 1987. Visentin finds new house listings that meet the homeowners' needs and budget. He tries to convince them to list their current home and buy a new one.

Common issues faced by David Visentin depends on the owners’ needs if they have kids then aspects like schools, neighbourhoods, workplace and more come into the picture. If the homeowners decide to List It, then the decision is in his favour, as they would put the house on sale and move into a new one. Visentin generally reacts to his win with amazement. He has less overall win tally as of the end of Season 9, with Hilary Farr having 90 Love Its against his 64 List Its.

Are the cast of Love It or List It married?

The dynamic between the two hosts often raises the question – are Hilary and David married? But the answer to this question is- NO. Hilary Farr is divorced and has one son, while David Visentin is married to Kristen Visentin. He lives with his wife and son in Barrie, Ontario.

In 2017, Hilary Farr described her relationship with David Visentin. She told Star Tribune that they are good friends. The host stated that sometimes it is like having a brother around. She mentioned that he is annoying but they make each other laugh. So Farr clarified that she considers Visentin as a brother figure.

