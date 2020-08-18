Love It Or List It Cast - Evverything You Need To Know About The Two Esteemed Hosts

Love It Or List It is one of the most popular shows that began in 2008. The show has completed 8 seasons and is one of the most loved and watched shows. Love It Or List It has an interesting concept where people who are tired of their houses get to choose to either renovate their place or sell their property for a new one. The hosts on the show are the only occurring cast members who appear throughout the seasons of the series. Hence, here is a list of the cast and their duties on the show.

Love It Or List It cast - Know more about the hosts

Hilary Farr

Hilary Farr is the co-host of the show Love it or List it along with David Visentin. Hilary is from Toronto and is an interior designer. The host has her own style when it comes to renovating houses as she brings her own international flair to her designs. Hilary Farr has renovated properties throughout the world including countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, and so on. She also serves as the president for her establishment, Hilary Farr’s Designs, which has been established in Toronto and New York.

David Visentin

David Visentin is a top estate agent by profession and the co-host of Love it or List it. David Visentin on the show is known for his amazing negotiation skills and his dynamic personality. In the series, as Hilary renovates the houses, David, on the other hand, finds optimum properties for the guests within their price range. According to HGTV, David Visentin has been in the real estate business since 1987 and has helped a number of families find their perfect forever home. David Visentin on the show is known to do whatever it takes to get a property for his clients and to also make sure that they are fully satisfied with their purchase.

Can’t wait to see all my friends on set again. @Hilary_Farr pic.twitter.com/PlOePJxSxt — David Visentin (@davidvisentin1) April 24, 2020

Jacqueline Hennessy

Jacqueline Hennessy is the narrator of the show and is a Canadian journalist by profession. She has also worked as a television host. Over the years in her career, Jacqueline Hennessy has been featured in a number of shows.

