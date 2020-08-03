Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? Miami Heat Star A Doubt For Game Vs Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is an uncertainty for the Heat's matchup against Toronto Raptors on Monday, August 3. The 30-year-old star is 'probably' isolating, and might not return to play. As per reports, Butler also missed Heat's practice on Sunday (Monday IST).

Also read | Jimmy Butler reveals why he hasn't watched a single episode of The Last Dance

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Toronto Raptors?

On Sunday, Miami Heat announced that Butler was not a part of their team's practice. Teammates revealed that Butler is currently self-isolating in the NBA bubble, and there is no timetable for his isolation or return. The 30-year-old small forward might miss both games against the Raptors and Boston Celtics this week. Heat's Jae Crowder commented on Butler's situation after practice. “It is definitely a curveball for all of us to hear stuff like what’s going on with him and you never know what to expect,” Jae Crowder said. “It is just next man up mentality for us.”

Here's the video of Jae Crowder on Jimmy Butler, "We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine &whatever he's in"It's definitely a curve ball to us to hear stuff like what's going on with him. And you never know what to expect." pic.twitter.com/vRlZzKOZSL — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 2, 2020

Also read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight? Erik Spoelstra on Butler's return

The Heat started their NBA restart at the Orlando bubble with a 125-105 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday (Sunday IST). Butler played for thirty minutes and posted 22 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds The Heat are currently at a 42-24 win-loss record, which is two games behind the Boston Celtics (44-22) in the Eastern Conference. The Miami Heat are above the Indiana Pacers, who last defeated the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also spoke about Butler's excused absence, saying that there is no date for his return. While Butler will return to the team once he is cleared, centre Kelly Olynyk stated that the team can work on their depth while Butler is sidelined. “We want him out here and he is key to our team,” Olynyk explained to the reporters. “But it is definitely great to get some other guys some reps … we could use that to our advantage.”

Also read | Jimmy Butler upset over not getting to play in NBA All-Star Game's fourth quarter: Report

#22 getting dirty forcing a turnover on one end turns into an easy 2 points for @nunnbetter_ on the other... that connection is definitely a Full Coverage Performance.#HEATCulture | @DelToroIns pic.twitter.com/9gFAjgowAV — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 2, 2020

Also read | Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Timberwolves? Jimmy Butler return, Jimmy Butler injury update

(Image source: NBA official site)