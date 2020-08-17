'Lovecraft Country' Plot Summary & Cast List: Here Are All The Seasoned Actors In The Show

Lovecraft Country is the latest HBO drama that has the audience talking. This new horror drama is based on H.P. Lovecraft’s book of the same name. The drama has been created by Misha Green, Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. The show revolves around a man looking out for his missing father in the 1950s United States and soon learns dark secrets about his life and the town.

'Lovecraft Country' cast list

1. Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman

Atticus Freeman is the lead character in Lovecraft Country. Before playing Atticus’ role Jonathan Majors has worked in many other projects. He is best known for his role as Montgomery Allen in the film The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He started his career with the show Hostiles in 2017 and went on to star in films like White Boy Rick, Out of Blue, Captive State, Gully, Jungleland, and Da 5 Bloods.

2. Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis

Jurnee Diana Smollett stars as Leti Lewis in this Jordan Peele series. Before working on this horror drama show, Jurnee starred as Black Canary in DC’s Birds Of Prey. The BOP star has played the role of Eve in the independent drama film, Eve’s Bayou. She even went on to win a Critic’s Choice Award for this role.

3. Aunjnaue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman

Hippolyta is Atticus’ aunt in this drama horror series. Before working in Lovecraft Country, Aunjnaue Ellis has worked in several independent and mainstream films. She is best known for her roles in films like The Caveman’s Valentine, Men of Honor, Undercover Brother, Ray, and many other films. Apart from films, Ellis has worked in shows like True Blood, The Mentalist, and others.

4. Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman

Courtney B. Vance plays the role of Atticus’ fun-loving uncle in this Peele produced drama series. Before working in this HBO series, Courtney has worked in shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and the TNT series The Closer. His depiction of Johnnie Cochran in American Crime Story led him to win a Primetime Emmy Award. He has won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Lucky Guy.

5. Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Baptiste

Wunmi Mosaku is another award-winning actor who is part of this horror drama series. She plays the role of Leti’s half-sister on the show. Before, working on this HBO drama series Wunmi has worked in two BBC miniseries, namely- Moses Jones, and Vera. She has won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria Taylor in film Damilola, Our Loved Boy in 2017.

