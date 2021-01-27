'Big Sky' Cast: List Of All Actors And Their Characters In This David E. Kelle Series

The American procedural drama series, Big Sky had premiered on ABC on November 17, 2020, as 2020-21 fall entry. The TV series airs every Tuesdays at 10:00/9:00c. Created by David E. Kelley, the ABC series is based on C. J. Box's novel, The Highway, which was published back in 2013. The cast of Big Sky boasts of Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Valerie Mahaffey and many more in pivotal roles. Thus, read to know about the Big Sky series cast to know about its characters in detail.

Big Sky cast (Lead)

Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt

Katheryn Winnick plays the role of Jenny Hoyt in Big Sky. Katheryn as Jenny essays the role of an ex-cop in this series. Jenny, despite parting ways from her husband, continues to do freelance work for her agency.

Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman

Actor Brian Geraghty plays the role of Ronald Pergman in this ABC series. Brian as Ronald essays the role of a long-haul trucker. He is shown to be involved in multiple kidnappings that stay unsolved.

Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell

Kylie Bunbury plays the role of Cassie Dewell in Big Sky. Kylie as Cassie essays the role of a private detective in this series. She is also shown to be the co-owner of a private investigation agency, Dewell & Hoyt.

Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan

Natalie Alyn Lind plays the role of Danielle Sullivan in this police procedural drama. Natalie as Danielle essays the role of Grace's elder sister in Big Sky. She is shown to be one of the kidnapping victims by Ronald Pergman.

Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie

Jesse James Keitel plays the role of Jerrie in this ABC series. Jesse as Jerrie essays the role of a transfeminine sex worker, who is also an aspiring singer. She is also shown to be one of Ronald's kidnapping victims.

John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski

John Carroll Lynch plays the role of Rick Legarski in Big Sky. John as Rick essays the role of a Montana Highway Patrol officer in this ABC series. He is shown to Ronald's accomplice with a shady past in the show.

Big Sky cast (Supporting)

Valerie Mahaffey plays Ronald's mother, Helen Pergman

Dedee Pfeiffer plays Cody's secretary, Denise Brisbane

Ryan Phillippe plays the partner of Cassie, Cody Hoyt

Ted Levine plays a ruthless rancher, Horst Kleinsasser

Jade Pettyjohn plays Danielle's younger sister, Grace Sullivan

