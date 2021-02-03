'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Stars Share A Recap Of The Movie Ahead Of The Sequel

Netflix's romantic franchise To All the Boys I've Loved Before is set to release its third instalment and netizens are waiting for the sequel of super hit series. Now ahead of the release, Netflix India shared an interesting video clip that consisted of To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast members sharing the entire story of the movie in their own entertaining way. The video involved actors from the movie namely Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Anna Cathcart along with a newcomer, Jordan Fisher.

Netflix India recently took to its Instagram handle and posted this video in which To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast members can be seen sharing a recap of the movie as the fans await the sequel of the film called To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. In the video, one of the cast members begins sharing To All the Boys I've Loved Before plot details and says how the movie begins with the female lead getting ready for her date. One of them then adds how this time it will be a real date as earlier they fake date.

Actor Noah then mentions how after a great date, the guy surprises his date with a sky lantern moment with a promise that they won’t break each other’s heart. Later in the video, Anna mentions how the female lead character, Lara Jean’s cousin exposes her relationship and spits out how they were fake dating to make Peter’s ex-girlfriend jealous. They continue the story by adding that when Lara reaches home, she gets another letter from one of the boys she loved before. The letter stated how the boy, John, loved Lara which sends her into a spiral. The story continues when Peter’s ex-girlfriend tries to mess up Lara’s mind about her relationship with Peter. Lara later asks John to show her the letter she sent him a long time ago to which he agrees.

As Lara and John’s bond becomes stronger, she then apologises to him for not telling him about Peter. She then confronts Peter and realises that he never stopped talking to Gen which hurt her and she breaks up with him. Later, Gen comes to her and tells her how Peter was crazy about Lara and she should not doubt it. The movie then ends when finally Lara realises that it is Peter who she loves and runs outside to find him and confess her love to him. As the video and the story ends, the fans show their excitement in the comments dropping in hearts and stating how they have been waiting for the upcoming sequel, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast

Apart from the ones mentioned above, To All the Boys I've Loved Before cast include actors namely Trezzo Mahoro, Emilija Baranac, Israel Broussard, John Corbett, Edward Kewin, Julia Benson, June R. Wilde, Madeleine Arthur, Janel Parrish and more.

