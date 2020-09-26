Loved Sarah Paulson In Ratched? Here Are A Few Of Her Other Shows That You Can Binge

Actor Sarah Paulson has lately been in the news for her exceptional performance in the web series Ratched. The actor is from Tampa, Florida, and has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows. She also bagged the Golden Globe award in the ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’ category for her work in the 2016 series, American Crime Show. If you liked her performance in the Netflix original Ratched, here is a look at a few Sarah Paulson shows that are sure to leave you impressed.

Sarah Paulson’s TV shows

1. American Horror Story

American Horror Story is a horror-drama series which started in the year 2011. The plot of this show revolves around different locations and people who have an unsettling and dark past. The show has been created by Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy and stars Sarah Paulson in a key role. She plays different characters in the show including Ms Wilhemina Venable, Lana Winters, and Shelby Miller, amongst others. American Horror Story has a huge fan following around the globe and also stars actors Evan Peters and Denis O’Hare in a pivotal role.

2. American Crime Story

American Crime Story is a biography-drama which started in the year 2016. The plot of this show revolves around various criminals who are known to be the most notorious law-breakers of America. This critically-acclaimed show has been jointly created by Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Tom Rob Smith. In American Crime Story, Sarah Paulson is seen playing the role of Linda Tripp and Marcia Clark. It also stars Annaleigh Ashford and Sterling K. Brown, amongst other talented actors.

3. Mrs America

Mrs America is a biography-drama mini-series which aired in the year 2020. The plot of this show revolves around activist Phyllis Schlafly, who stands against the Equal Rights Amendment movements. The show has been created by Dahvi Waller and features actors like Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, and Uzo Abuda in key roles. Sarah Paulson plays the pivotal role of Alice Macray in Mrs America.

4. Cupid

Cupid is a comedy television series that started in the year 2009. The plot of this show revolves around the life of Trevor Pierce, who is believed to be the incarnated version of God of Love. The show has been created by Rob Thomas and stars Bobby Cannavale and Rick Gomes in lead pivotal roles. Sarah Paulson plays the key role of Claire McCrae in around seven episodes of the show.

5. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip is a comedy-drama series which aired between 2006 and 2007. The plot of this show revolves around a bunch of people who work in the Late Night Sketch Comedy industry and have a unique way of dealing with the hurdles that come their way. The show has been created by Aaron Sorkin and stars talented actors like Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, and Bradley Whitford in significant roles. Sarah Paulson plays the role of Harriet Hayes in the well-rated television series.

