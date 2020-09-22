Porygon Z In Pokemon GO: Best Moveset And Attacks For Normal-type Pokemon

Porygon-Z is a Normal-type Pokemon that was first added in Generation 4. He evolves from the Porygon2 and is known as the last form of Porygon. He belongs to the Virtual Pokemon species, however, he still has a physical body and can be deadly in certain situations. Today, we take a look at his best moves and counters.

Also Read | How To Get Magnezone In Pokemon Go? How To Get Magnetic Lure Module?

Porygon Z in Pokemon GO - Best moveset

The Lock-On (Quick) and Hyper Beam (Main) are two of the best moves of Porygon-Z. These moves can be quite effective when you are taking on another Pokemon in the Gyms. When you combine the two moves while attacking a Pokemon, it will give you the highest DPS against any other moves. You can also use these moves during PVP battles.

There are a number of Pokemon that are vulnerable to his best moves. These include Pikachu, Raichu, Pichu, Electabuzz, Electrode, Electrike, Elekid, Voltorb, Jolteon, Lanturn, Chinchou, Flaaffy and others.

Also Read | How To Make A Nice Throw In Pokemon Go? Know Everything Here

Other moves

Porygon Z has two more quick moves and 6 additional main moves apart from the above two. They are as follows:

Quick moves – Charge Beam, Hidden Power

Main move – Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Solar Beam, Zap Cannon, Return (Purified), and Frustration (Shadow).

When you attempt a Quick move in Pokémon Go, it will only inflict minor damage to your opponent, however, it will also generate Energy which can be utilized to capitalize and strike with your Main move for a powerful impact.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Introduces A New Mega Evolution: Mega Pidgeot Arrives In Mega Raids

Best attack for Porygon Z

Considering Porygon Z is a Normal-type Pokemon, he is actually vulnerable to the Fighting moves. Here are the top Pokemon moves and the counters that can be used to attack Porygon Z

Lucario – Counter and Aura Sphere

Blaziken – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch’d – Counter and Close Combat

Meloetta (Pirouette) – Low kick and Close Combat

Heracross – Counter and Close Combat

Alakazam – Counter and Focus Blast

Toxicroak – Counter and Dynamic Punch

Also Read | Is There A Shiny Vinepede In Pokemon Go? Know Everything Here

Image credits: Pokemon GO