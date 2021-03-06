Loved 'Scam 1992' & Can't Wait For The Sequel? Here Are 7 Movies/shows To Binge-watch

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a drama series directed by Hansal Mehta that released on October 9, 2020. The 10-episode series that streamed on SonyLIV is one of the most engrossing adaptations of a real-life event on-screen. Scam 1992 plot follows the meteoric rise and subsequent fall of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the country's largest money market. The series is an adaptation of the book authored by Sucheta Dala and Debashish Basu's, titled ‘The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away’ and stars famous Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi in the protagonist’s role. If you loved the series and can't wait for the sequel, here is a list of similar series and movies like Scam 1992 that you should watch.

7 TV Series and movies like Scam 1992 you should add to your watch list!

1. The Laundromat

The Laundromat is a crime-comedy based on the book Secrecy World about Panama Papers scandal by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jake Bernstein. Produced in part by Netflix, it follows the life of an old widow Ellen Martin, played by Meryl Streep, and how she goes on to expose the world’s biggest insurance fraud by a pair of Panama City law partners. The film stars Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell, and Sharon Stone. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Gafla

Gafla is a 2006 crime-drama film based on the same stock market scam of 1992 that involved Harshad Mehta. The film highlights an ordinary young man Subodh Mehta, played by Vinod Sharawat, who is a middle-class guy with limited opportunities. It is followed by his unusual climb to the top of the stock market by working odd jobs, the alleged manipulation of stock prices, and an insider backlash. The film was nominated for many awards and won the third Cyprus International Film Festival, 2008. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available on YouTube.

3. Dirty Money

Dirty Money is an investigative documentary series that tells stories of corporate greed, scandals, embezzlement, securities fraud, and creative accounting. In two seasons with 6 episodes each, it breaks down how corporations have been able to save themselves despite the massive scandal outings and how the government looks another way while they continue to profit them. The series has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Jamtara

Jamtara is a crime drama series that revolves around phishing operations in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. The story is followed by a group of young men who would loot people’s bank accounts via phone calls. When the news of their doings surfaces in the country, this village finds itself in the limelight along with its elected officials. Released in January 2020, the film has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. The Wolf Of The Wall Street

The Wolf of The Wall Street is an epic biographical black comedy and true representation of Jordon Belfort’s career as a stockbroker in New York City and how his firm Stratton Oakmont engaged in rampant corruption and fraud on Wall Street. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Matthew McConaughey in prominent roles, the film went on to win several awards including five Oscars at 86th Academy Awards. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix and has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

6. Special 26

Special 26 is a critically acclaimed Bollywood con movie that released in 2013. The story is based on the 1987 Opera House Heist wherein a group of con artists disguise as CBI officials and conduct fake raids to keep the money for themselves. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, and Jimmy Shergil in prominent roles. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.0 and is available for streaming on YouTube.

7. The Informant!

The Informant! is a 2009 biographical-crime comedy based on the 2000 non-fiction book of the same name by journalist Kurt Eichenwald. The film follows Mark Whitacre’s involvement in the price-fixing conspiracy of lysine (an essential amino acid) during the 90s, led by a group of five international companies. The film stars Matt Damon as the whimsical whistleblower Whitacre and also stars Scott Bakula, Joel McHale, and Melanie Lynskey. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.4 and is available for streaming on YouTube.

