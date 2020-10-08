'Scam 1992': What Time Does The Series Release On Sony Liv? Read Details

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story is an adaptation of journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The Hansal Mehta-directorial revolves around the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and the frauds that he committed.

It features Pratik Gandhi, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Hemant Kher in prominent roles. So, we have mentioned everything about the Scam 1992 release date 2020 and time on Sonyliv that you must check out right away. Read on to know more details about the show:

What time does Scam 1992 release on Sony Liv? Know details

Scam 1992 teaser

The Scam 1992 on Sonyliv is a production of Applause Entertainment. So, the makers of the financial thriller series recently dropped Scam 1992 release date 2020 on different social media platforms. Previously, they had released its teaser and trailer on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

In the description accompanying the video, the caption stated, “Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Based on journalist Debashis Basu & Sucheta Dalal’s book "The Scam”. Check out the Scam 1992 release date 2020 and time in the following tweet:

SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20



Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall. pic.twitter.com/PCWZLieqCf — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 27, 2020

'Scam 1992' release date 2020

According to the official announcement by the makers, 'Scam 1992' on Sonyliv will premiere on October 9, 2020, Friday. They revealed the 'Scam 1992' release date 2020 along with its teaser on September 27, 2020.

'Scam 1992' release time

There's not much information about the 'Scam 1992' release time. While the makers have dropped the premiere date for 'Scam 1992' on Sonyliv, they have not announced the release time. However, interested viewers can keep an eye on the notifications to know and watch the series when it comes out.

The trailer garnered massive praise from the social media users. Many among them expressed their excitement to watch the show. Check out what they wrote about the series:

This is our kind of wolf of Wall Street 🔥🔥 — Ajay Reddy (@Ajay12699) October 1, 2020

The background score is breathtaking !!! Too good — Prakash Tripathi (@imprakash28) October 1, 2020

Wow , superbb trailer , waiting — adv Rahul (@Akshay_rahul777) October 1, 2020

