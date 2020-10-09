Loved 'Serious Men' On Netflix? Add These 5 Other Movies To Your Watchlist To Binge-watch

Serious Men is a recently released movie that featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The movie is based on a story of a Dalit man who works as a Brahmin astronomer and later, in turn of events, he finds himself in a position where he fakes that his son is a mathematical genius. If you loved the intriguing plot of Serious Men, here are some other movies that you can add to your watchlist.

Based on the genre comedy-drama

Lootcase

Lootcase is a comedy-drama helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and written by Rajesh with Kapil Sawant. Lootcase cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Aryan Prajapati, Shashi Ranjan, Sumit Nijhawan, and others. The plot of the film explores the story of a man who finds a bag filled with money without knowing who it belongs to and gets involved in the rivalry between several influential people. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The story revolves around the equation between a tenant and the landlord, and the latter trying all possible means to get rid of the former from his property. The film is set in Lucknow and involves their fun-filled digs at each other. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala among others. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Also Read| 'Serious Men' movie review: Netizens say 'Seriously need cinema of such level'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. The film is a Hitesh Kewalya directorial. The film has Ayushmann essaying the role of Kartik Singh while Jitendra plays Aman Tripathi, his love interest. The flick also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. The movie portrayed a homosexual relationship between Ayushmann and Jitendra's characters and how they manage to convince their parents to get married.

Also Read| Re-imagining 'Serious Men' cast in Hollywood, can you see Leo DiCaprio play Ayyan Mani?

Based on plot tonality and a similar cast

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix explores the mystery of a high profile murder that happens in a small town in India. The gruesome murder sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a twisted investigation. Now Siddiqui’s character Inspector Jatil Yadav gets deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family as he navigates the investigation. Radhika Apte plays the role of Radha, a mistress of the murder victim. Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead, actors like Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aditya Srivastava also play major roles in the film. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also Read| 'Serious Men' cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari and others who are part of the film

Choked

Choked is the Netflix movie starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead. Choked is a crime thriller that explores the subject of demonetization. The story revolves around the Mirzya actor Saiyami Kher, a middle-class woman who is the sole bread-earner of her family. One day, she unexpectedly finds an unlimited supply of money in her own kitchen. Immediately after this, PM Narendra Modi announces demonetization.

Also Read| 'Serious Men' ending explained: Does Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character's scam work?

Promo Image Courtesy: Kunal Kemmu/ Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.