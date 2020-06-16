'Lucifer' Cast's Net Worth Is Proof That Following One's 'greatest Desires' Serves Well

Lucifer is an urban crime show which revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil. He abandons Hell for Los Angeles and runs his own nightclub. He meets Chloe Decker, a homicide detective, and begins solving crimes with her. Read on to know the net worth of the cast.

Tom Ellis as Lucifer

Thomas John Ellis plays the titular role in the show Lucifer. The actor became a household name after his portrayal in this show. The character of Lucifer Morningstar is one who came from hell and decided to reside in Las Vegas and run his own club.

According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 6 million which is around Rs 45 crores. The actor has also been seen in sitcoms Miranda and Merlin, among others. He has also been featured in projects like like Rush, where he played the lead role, and Isn’t It Romantic.

Lauren German as Chloe Decker

Lauren German portrays the character of Chloe Decker, Lucifer's cop partner and primary love interest, in the show Lucifer. Her character meets Lucifer Morningstar when she's investigating the death of his friend, after which they become partners in solving crimes. The actor has been featured in shows like Chicago Fire, and Hawaii Five-0.

Moreover, the actor has been seen in movies like A Walk To Remember. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 4 million, which is around Rs 30 crores. The actor also charges fees for appearing in events and ceremonies.

Lesley Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Lesley Ann Brandt portrayed the character of Mazikeen, a demon who comes to Earth to protect Lucifer but has to find her own place in a world of humans. She has also been seen in shows like Spartacus and movies like Heartlock and Diplomatic Immunity. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 21 million which is around Rs 159 crores.

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel

D. B. Woodside portrayed the character of Amenadiel, Lucifer's angel brother, in the show. The actor has been seen in several other shows and movies over the years. He has been seen in Romeo Must Die, 24, Single Ladies, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 3 million, which is around Rs 22 crores.

Kevin Alejandro as Dan

Kevin Alejandro has portrayed the character of Dan, another homicide detective who works with the lead pair and Chloe's ex-husband. The actor has been seen on several shows like True Blood, Arrow, and Southland. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $ 2 million, which is approximately ₹ 13 crores.

