Who Is Deva Mahal? Here Is All You Need To Know About The ''Dating Around'' Cast Member

Dating Around Season 2 is now live on Netflix. The show premiered on Netflix, on June 12, 2020. This season of the show has an interesting set of cast members including Deva Mahal, the daughter of legendary musician Taj Mahal, among others. Here is everything you need to know about Deva Mahal.

Who is Deva Mahal?

Deva Mahal is a New York native and an R&B singer. Deva is the daughter of an American blues musician, the legendary Taj Mahal. Deva was born on January 1, 1982. The 38-year-old Dating Around contestant was brought up in Hawaii and New Zealand. She is also a member of the LGBT community.

Deva Mahal’s Career

Very few Dating Around fans know that Deva Mahal actually co-wrote the popular song Never Let You Go, on her father’s Grammy-nominated album Maestro from 2009. In her career, Deva Mahal has worked with a diverse group of artists including members of TV on the Radio, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings and the New York pops orchestra. Deva’s acting career began when she got a role in American Hustle, the Oscar-nominated movie by David O’Russell. Some of Deva Mahal's famous songs include Snakes, It's Down To You, Shards, March, Optimist and Fire.

Deva Mahal Instagram

Deva Mahal is very active on her Instagram handle. Since the death of George Floyd, she has posted many posts showing her solidarity to the Black Lives Matter movement. Here are few of Deva Mahal’s best Instagram posts.

Dating Around: About the show

The Netflix show Dating Around has 25-30 minute long episodes. Each episode follows an individual going on five blind dates to the same place in the city. Season 2 of the show is being shot in New Orleans. The goal of every individual is to find a partner, who would be worthy enough for a second date, Netflix’s Dating Around is considered as one of the most addictive reality dating series on the platform. The show is filled with awkward pauses, flirtations, and the first date fails. On the show, Deva goes on a second date with Maria Sandhammer. It's not yet known if the two developed a relationship.

