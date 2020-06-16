Imtiaz Ali's Birthday: Find Out Which Of His Movie Characters Would Be Your Soul Mate

Quick links:
Imtiaz Ali started his career by writing and directing television shows. He directed shows like Imtehaan, Naina and Kurukshetra. In 2005 he made his directorial debut with Socha Na Tha, which didn't do that well. Then he earned critical and commercial success for his direction of Jab We Met (2007). His next directorial ventures Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Rockstar (2011) made him a noted filmmaker. On the occasion of Imtiaz Ali's birthday, here's a quiz to decide which Imtiaz Ali character is your soulmate.
1. Is your partner hard to love?
2. Is your partner cares a lot about society?
3. Is your partner a reason for you to change?
4. Is your partner always ready to go that one extra mile for you?
5. Is your partner insecure about you?
6. Do you and your partner get along well?
7. Does your partner ever acknowledge you as a ‘catalyst’ for his internal change?
8. Do you and your partner face troubles to be in a secured relationship finally?
9. Do you feel your partner can leave everything to be with you?
10. Are you confident that no matter where you go, your partner will find you?
If you picked the first option most of the time, then your partner is Ved from Tamasha. If you chose the second option most of the time, then your partner is Jordan from Rockstar. If you picked the third option most of the time, then your partner is Aditya from Jab We Met, and if you chose the fourth option, then your partner is Veer from Love Aaj Kal.
