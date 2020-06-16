Imtiaz Ali's Birthday: Find Out Which Of His Movie Characters Would Be Your Soul Mate

Imtiaz Ali started his career by writing and directing television shows. He directed shows like Imtehaan, Naina and Kurukshetra. In 2005 he made his directorial debut with Socha Na Tha, which didn't do that well. Then he earned critical and commercial success for his direction of Jab We Met (2007). His next directorial ventures Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Rockstar (2011) made him a noted filmmaker. On the occasion of Imtiaz Ali's birthday, here's a quiz to decide which Imtiaz Ali character is your soulmate.

Which Imtiaz Ali character would be your soul mate?

1. Is your partner hard to love?

Yes

No

Maybe

I don’t know

2. Is your partner cares a lot about society?

Yes, I am fed up

No, I am so lucky

Not always, but sometimes

I am still figuring out

3. Is your partner a reason for you to change?

No

Nothing like that

Yes

Sometimes

4. Is your partner always ready to go that one extra mile for you?

No, it never happened

Yes, felt so

Hell yeah!

Still figuring out

5. Is your partner insecure about you?

Yes

No

Never

Sometimes

6. Do you and your partner get along well?

No, he/she is always in his world

Yes, but occasionally

Yes, always

I think it never happened

7. Does your partner ever acknowledge you as a ‘catalyst’ for his internal change?

Yes

No

Never

Always

8. Do you and your partner face troubles to be in a secured relationship finally?

No, things were smooth

Yes, still struggling

I don’t know what you are talking about

Yes, it was a rollercoaster ride

9. Do you feel your partner can leave everything to be with you?

No

Yes, I am confident about this one

Maybe

No, I don’t think so

10. Are you confident that no matter where you go, your partner will find you?

Maybe

I am confused

Yes, always and forever

No, I don’t think so

If you picked the first option most of the time, then your partner is Ved from Tamasha. If you chose the second option most of the time, then your partner is Jordan from Rockstar. If you picked the third option most of the time, then your partner is Aditya from Jab We Met, and if you chose the fourth option, then your partner is Veer from Love Aaj Kal.

