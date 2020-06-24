Can Ranveer Singh As Lucifer Be As Charismatic As Tom Ellis In B'wood Remake Of 'Lucifer'?

Lucifer is one of the most popular American television shows based on the biblical character, Lucifer Morningstar or Satan as is also known as. The premise of the show is based on Lucifer coming out of Hell after getting bored of living a life of damnation. He comes to live in Los Angeles and starts running a club. But very soon he finds himself helping the local police solve some tricky and difficult criminal cases. If Lucifer is remade in Bollywood, then these actors should be a part of the cast.

Lucifer- Ranveer Singh

Lucifer is the ruler of Hell who comes to Los Angeles and starts a club after he gets bored of his life. And abdicating his throne. He gets involved with LAPD after watching one of his close acquaintances die. Known for his suave persona and great acting skill, Ranveer Singh seems to be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Tom Ellis Instagram, Ranveer Singh Instagram

Chloe Decker- Katrina Kaif

She is the homicide detective in LAPD who encounters Lucifer while investigating a murder in his club. The two go on to have a professional relationship until Chloe falls in love with him. Known for her good acting skills, Katrina Kaif would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Lauren German Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Mazikeen- Richa Chadha

She is a demon from Hell who also Lucifer’s best friend, a former lover and co-owner of Lucifer’s club. However, like Lucifer, she starts helping LAPD as a bounty hunter. Known for her bold acting, Richa Chadha would be ideal for this role.

Image credit: Lesly Ann-Brandt Instagram, Richa Chadha Instagram

Marcus Pierce- Ranbir Kapoor

He is a police lieutenant working in LAPD. However, later he is revealed to be the biblical character, Cain who was cursed with immortality by God after killing his brother Abel. He is also known as the first murderer. Ranbir Kapoor with his great acting skills might be ideal for this role.

Image credit: TomWellingdaily Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

Eve- Alaya F

She is the second wife of Adam after Lilith and known as the Original Sinner. After being married to Adam for eternity, she discovered a way to be reborn on Earth in all her youthful beauty. Alaya F being a good actor might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Inbar Lavi Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Amenadiel- Vicky Kaushal

He is the eldest of God’s angels and thus a brother of Lucifer. He came to Earth many times to convince Lucifer to return to Hell under God’s orders. He is also the one, who gave Cain aka Marcus Pierce his mark of immortality. Vicky Kaushal being a great actor would be a good candidate for this role.

Image credit: D.B. Woodside Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Linda Martin- Kajol

She is Lucifer’s therapist who might be the person who is responsible for Lucifer’s change of character. She is also the one whom Lucifer confides in most of his secrets. Being a great actor, Kajol would be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Rachael Harris Instagram, Kajol Instagram

