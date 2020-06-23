Can Tiger-Hrithik Solve Cases As Deftly As Holden & Bill In B'wood Remake Of 'Mindhunter'?

Mindhunter is a crime thriller show on Netflix which has become quite popular. With two seasons so far, the premise is based on two FBI agents. In their attempt to nab the criminals, especially serial killers, they try to understand their damaged psyche and how they function.

Oscar-nominated director, David Fincher is helming the show while Academy Award-winner, Charlize Theron is one of the executive producers. If Mindhunter was to be remade in Bollywood, these are the actors who might be cast for it.

Michael Hord - Tiger Shroff

He is one of the main characters in the series and works as an FBI agent with the Behavioural Science Unit. Tiger Shroff, known for playing roles of secret agents and army official might be just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Jonathan Groff Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Bill Tench - Hrithik Roshan

He is the other protagonist of the series and the co-founder of FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit. Known for essaying such roles in Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan might be perfect to play this character.

Image credit: Holt McCallany Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Wendy Carr - Priyanka Chopra

She is a psychology professor who works with FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit and helps them solve their cases. Priyanka Chopra, known for her action movies, might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Anna Torv Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Debbie Mitford - Kriti Sanon

She is Holden’s ex-girlfriend and only features until episode 10. Being a good actor, Kriti Sanon might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Hannah Gross Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

Nancy Tench - Katrina Kaif

She is the wife of Bill Tench and often gets entangled with his cases. Being a good actor, Katrina Kaif might be the perfect choice for the actor.

Image credit: Stacey Roca Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Greg Smith - Kunal Kemmu

He is a special agent who is newly assigned to the Behavioural Science Unit. Known for his great acting skills, Kunal Khemu might be just the person for this role.

Image credit: Joe Tuttle Instagram, Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Ted Gunn - Anil Kapoor

He is the FBI agent who oversees the workings of the Behavioural Science Unit. Anil Kapoor might be perfect for the role having already played such characters before.

Image credit: Michael Cerveris Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Dennis Rader - Shahid Kapoor

He is a serial killer whom Holden and Bill are out to catch. He is also known as BTK in the show. Known for his great acting ability, Shahid Kapoor might be perfect for this role.

Image credit: Sonny Valicenti Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Ed Kemper - Kunaal Roy Kapur

He is another serial killer who was being interviewed by Holden and Bill. Known for his acting skills, Kunaal Roy Kapur might be ideal for this role.

Image credit: Cameron Britton Instagram, Kunaal Roy Kapur Instagram

