'Lupin' Season 1 Ended On A Cliffhanger, Find Out When Does Part 2 Release?

Netflix recently released its new crime thriller series Lupin and fans across the world are swooning over it. The show resembles the storyline and action scenes of the popular crime action movie Now You See Me. Helmed by George Kay and François Uzan the show premiered on Netflix on 8 January 2021 and consists of 10 episodes, released in two parts. The crime thriller stars Omar Sy in the role of Assane Diop, a man who is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, a character created by Maurice Leblanc. Find out when does Lupin Part 2 release.

Read | 'Charming' Netflix cast: Meet the actors and singers of this ambitious animated project

Lupin Part 2 release date

Lupin season one, part one, came out on January 8 on Netflix. The season consisted of five episodes which were all around 50 minutes long each. The fifth episode ended on a cliffhanger as expected but there's no need to worry about Lupin returning as this was just part 1 of the crime drama. Netflix has revealed on its page, that the second instalment will arrive with another five episodes.

Read | 'Pieces of a Woman' cast: A list of all actors and their characters in this Netflix drama

However, the Lupin part 2 release date has not yet been confirmed yet. Usually, Netflix fans have to wait around a year for another season of an original show to come out. However, given that only new episodes will be arriving for the second part of series one can expect them to arrive early. Hence, this time around the wait could only be for a couple of months before Lupin episode 6 will be available.

Read | Kobe Bryant to make special appearance in Tony Parker's latest Netflix documentary as well

Lupin: The Premise of the show

The story of Netflix's Lupin follows professional thief Assane Diop. He is the only son of an immigrant from Senegal who had come to France to seek a better life for his child. However, early on during their stay in France, Assane's father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer. Assane's father is employed by the wealthy and powerful Hubert Pellegrini.

When Pellegrini frames him for the theft, Assane's father hangs himself in his prison cell out of shame, leaving the teenage Assane an orphan. Twenty-five years later, inspired by a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin his father had given him on his birthday, Assane sets out on a path of revenge on the Pellegrini family. He uses his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose Hubert's crimes.

Read | 'Army of the Dead' release date on Netflix announced; Know premiere of Zack Snyder's film

Source: Lupin (Still from Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.